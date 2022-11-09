9to5Toys Daily: November 9, 2022 – Apple Studio Display $200 off, Nomad 20% off sale, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple PodcastsGoogle Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2022/11/9to5Toys-Daily-11922-11.03-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Skytech’s Shiva II RTX 3060/i5 gaming desktop mat...
DICK’s Sporting Goods Holiday Gift Guide: Nike, a...
Nintendo Direct Indie World showcase: 25 mins. of new S...
Char-Broil’s classic 2-burner propane grill falls...
Save 44% on Anker’s eufy Security R10 Retrofit Sm...
Go 8K with TCL’s 65-inch mini-LED 120Hz Smart TV...
Smartphone Accessories: 2-pack Right Angle USB-C Cables...
Amazon 1-day CRAFTSMAN sale from $10: Tape measures, fu...
Load more...
Show More Comments