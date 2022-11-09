Apple’s Saddle Brown AirTag Leather Loop now over 50% off at $20 Prime shipped (Reg. $39)

Update: The Saddle Brown colorway has now returned to the $19.99 Prime shipped Amazon all-time low. Details are as follows.

Amazon is now offering the (Product)RED Apple AirTag Leather Loop for $19.13 $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $39, like it fetches directly from the Apple online store, this is a sizable 51% off, coming within just $1 of the all-time low for the best price we can find. Made of specially tanned European leather, it adds an “extra touch of elegance” to your Apple item tracker. As per usual with Apple’s (Product)RED gear, your purchase “contributes equally to the fight to end AIDS and its impact from COVID-19.” Get an even closer look in our launch coverage while you’re at it. Head below for more details.

If you’re not sold on the first-party leather treatment above, you can save even more with a DamonLight Leather Keychain Case. They start at $9 Prime shipped and various colorways and deliver a “soft PU leather with delicate stitching” at nearly half the price of Apple’s model featured above.

Just be sure to head over to our roundup of the best Apple AirTag cases, loops, and keychains for more options. Then check out this price drop now live on Nomad’s Horween leather variant while it’s $5 off – you might even be able to score one for free as part of our giveaway.

Then dive into our launch coverage of the new eco-tanned leather AirTag case from Bellroy as well as ElevationLab’s new patent-pending waterproof and ‘indestructible’ TagVault AirTag Strap.

Apple AirTag Leather Loop features:

Specially tanned European leather adds an extra touch of elegance to this versatile loop.

It stays firmly attached while securing your AirTag tightly in place, so you always know where your items are.

Make AirTag yours with a range of colorful accessories

AirTag sold separately

