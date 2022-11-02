Samsung’s 2022 model 128GB USB-C flash drive returns to all-time low for first time at $17, more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C Flash Drive for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23, this is the brand’s latest model USB-C flash drive that has now returned to the Amazon all-time low after dropping this low once before today for a brief time. The 64GB model is also still matching the all-time low at $11.99 Prime shipped as well. Featuring USB 3.2 Gen 1, the palm- or keychain-sized Samsung NAND flash drive moves data at up to 400MB/s (it can handle “4GB files in just 11 seconds”) and makes for a notable way to transfer data across USB-C devices. It also sports Samsung’s protection tech against water, drops, magnetic environments, extreme temperatures, X-rays, and more. Additional details below.

Yesterday’s flash drive roundup is another notable resource for landing some particularly compact portable storage for your EDC right now. Ranging from higher-end, large-capacity models from SanDisk and Kingston to super affordable options, you’ll find deals starting from $6 Prime shipped.

And in case you missed it, we also had a chance to go hands-on with the latest OWC USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD recently. The impressive machined metal build houses a versatile connectivity setup with a novel flip around design and you can get a complete break down of what to expect from the latest Envoy right here as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Samsung USB-C Flash Drive features:

USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact

PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED*: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0

MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!