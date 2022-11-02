Samsung’s 2022 model 128GB USB-C flash drive returns to all-time low for first time at $17, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
26% off From $12

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Samsung USB-C Flash Drive for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25.  Regularly $23, this is the brand’s latest model USB-C flash drive that has now returned to the Amazon all-time low after dropping this low once before today for a brief time. The 64GB model is also still matching the all-time low at $11.99 Prime shipped as well. Featuring USB 3.2 Gen 1, the palm- or keychain-sized Samsung NAND flash drive moves data at up to 400MB/s (it can handle “4GB files in just 11 seconds”) and makes for a notable way to transfer data across USB-C devices. It also sports Samsung’s protection tech against water, drops, magnetic environments, extreme temperatures, X-rays, and more. Additional details below. 

Yesterday’s flash drive roundup is another notable resource for landing some particularly compact portable storage for your EDC right now. Ranging from higher-end, large-capacity models from SanDisk and Kingston to super affordable options, you’ll find deals starting from $6 Prime shipped

And in case you missed it, we also had a chance to go hands-on with the latest OWC USB-A/Thunderbolt flash drive-sized mini SSD recently. The impressive machined metal build houses a versatile connectivity setup with a novel flip around design and you can get a complete break down of what to expect from the latest Envoy right here as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys feature

Samsung USB-C Flash Drive features:

  • USB-C STORAGE ON THE GO: This sleek drive is supported by Samsung NAND flash and is incredibly compact to fit in the palm of your hand; Count on reliable performance and fast transfer speeds while staying compact
  • PERFORMANCE WITH SPEED*: No need to choose between performance and reliability; Experience a fast, powerful flash drive that transfers 4GB files in just 11 seconds with up to 400MB/s USB 3.13 read speeds and is backward compatible with USB 3.0/2.0
  • MODERN MEETS ICONIC: The ultra-sleek USB-C drive looks as good as it performs; Featuring a reversible plug, the Type-C inserts into your devices seamlessly every time; Transfer large files with style and ease

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Casely’s big-time BOGO FREE early Black Friday iP...
AmazonCommercial 85-lumen LED AAA flashlight falls to n...
Zhiyun’s CRANE-M3 3-Axis Handheld Gimbal Pro Kit ...
New Amazon low hits PNY’s 128GB Premier-X microSD...
9to5Toys Daily: November 2, 2022 – Apple TV 4K $100, ...
Smartphone Accessories: MagSafe Air Vent Phone Mount $1...
Reebok cuts 60% off fall gear for the family from $18: ...
Apple launches $10 or less iTunes movie sale alongside ...
Load more...
Show More Comments