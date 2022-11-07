Early doorbuster deal drops Instant Pot’s best-selling 6-qt. multi-cooker to $50 (Up to 50% off)

As part of its early Black Friday Deals for Days event, Walmart is now offering Instant Pot’s Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $50 shipped. This deal is exclusively available to Walmart+ members right now (everyone else can jump in later tonight at 7 P.M. EST) but, fortunately, you can sign up for free for 30 days. The Duo model regularly fetches $100 at Amazon and more like $80 at Walmart. This is now one of the lowest prices we have tracked on the best-selling multi-cooker and the lowest available right now. It would now be considered one of the brand’s classic models as well as one for the more popular multi-cookers on Amazon. It might not have the built-in air frying action, but it still remains a perfectly capable pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, and more with 7-in-1 action and a 6-quart capacity. If you’re not looking to spend at least double on a newer model and perhaps already have a dedicated air fryer in your arsenal, this model is tried, tested, and true, especially at $50. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find any proper multi-cooker from a trusted brand at less than $50. Even the 3-quart version of the model featured above sells for $80 on Amazon right now. This 4-quart Aroma Housewares model is worth consideration, but it’s not quite as versatile, has less capacity, and certainly doesn’t say Instant Pot on the front.

The early Black Friday kitchen and cooking deals are coming hard and fast today. Starting with a new Amazon low on Ninja’s DualBrew Coffee Maker at $100, we are also tracking deep price drops on Breville brushed stainless steel smart air fry ovens, Gold Box deals on Philips’ Compact Pasta Maker, and Walmart’s early doorbuster pricing on Keurig’s K-Express coffee maker. Everything else is waiting in our home goods guide.

Instant Pot’s Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker features:

7-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Pressure cook, slow cook, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer.

QUICK ONE-TOUCH COOKING: 13 customizable Smart Programs for pressure cooking ribs, soups, beans, rice, poultry, yogurt, desserts and more.

COOK FAST OR SLOW: Pressure cook delicious one-pot meals up to 70% faster than traditional cooking methods or slow cook your favorite traditional recipes – just like grandma used to make.

QUICK AND EASY CLEAN UP: Finger-print resistant, stainless-steel sides and dishwasher-safe lid, inner pot, and accessories.

SAFETY FEATURES: Includes over 10 safety features, plus overheat protection and safe-locking lid

GREAT FOR GROWING FAMILIES: Cook for up to 6 people – perfect for growing families, or meal prepping and batch cooking for singles.

