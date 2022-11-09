Give the gift of nutrition as Ninja’s Pro Cold Press juicer returns to Prime Day pricing at $100

Amazon is now offering the Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Compact Powerful Slow Juicer for $99.95 shipped. Regularly $130 like it currently fetches at Best Buy, this is a straight $30 price drop, matching the fall Prime day price, and coming within $1 of the 2022 low. This model is centered around Ninja’s simple one-touch programs to deliver a simple-to-use, “no-hassle” juicing experience right in your own home. A great way to give the gift of nutrition this year, it also provides an attractive design, if you ask me, alongside a 150W motor base complemented by the brand’s Total Pulp control with three options: “No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.” The anti-drip lever that “keeps surfaces clean and prevents waste” is a nice touch as well. More deals and details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the Magic Bullet Mini Juicer we took a hands-on look at a couple months ago. This particularly compact solution sells for a less expensive $60 shipped on Amazon and delivers a more than capable experience at home for casual juicers. It’s not going to be as intelligent or as feature-rich as the Ninja variant above, but it will surely get the job done and for $40 less.

Early holiday kitchen and cooking deals are really starting to roll in now, with everything detailed over in our home goods guide. Joining the now live price drops on Yummly’s magnetic smart meat thermometer at $80 shipped, we are also tracking a discount on Bartesian’s Keurig-style cocktail maker as well as Keurig’s K-Mini coffee brewer back down at $50 shipped in a wide range of colorways. Get a closer look at this price drop right here.

Ninja JC101 Cold Press Pro Slow Juicer features:

Cold Press Technology that produces more juice*, less foam, and brighter colors than leading centrifugal juicers.** *Per pound of produce. **Yield may vary by season.

Total Pulp Control allows for customized juice with three interchangeable pulp filters – No Pulp, Some Pulp, and Lots of Pulp.

With all parts that touch juice dishwasher safe, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer Pro is easier to clean than leading centrifugal juicers.

2 one-touch programs for simple use – Start/Stop and Reverse.

Powerful high-torque motor base rotates auger at low speeds.

