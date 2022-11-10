Turtle Beach’s latest Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset sees first drop to $150

Amazon is now offering the latest Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset for $149.99 shipped. Normally going for $200, this 25% discount, or solid $50 price drop is the first to date and a new all-time low price. The 50mm drivers are paired with a second-generation flip-to-mute microphone that is larger and has a higher sensitivity to improve chat clarity. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is compatible with PlayStation, Switch, and PCs over a 2.4GHz connection alongside Bluetooth support for connecting to your phone. You’ll also have 40 hours or more of battery life on a single charge so you can blast through those long gaming sessions, plus a 15-minute quick-charge will give you an additional 8.5 hours of life. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more.

If you want to save some cash and are okay with a wired headset, check out the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Unlike the Turtle Beach above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds down at the second-best price of the year, $40. Ready to handle everything from casual listening to tagging along on all of those end-of-fall workouts, Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip which allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Gen 2 Flip-to-Mute Mic: Turtle Beach upgrades voice chat once again with a larger, high-sensitivity, high performance microphone. The Gen 2 mic enhances chat clarity and seamlessly conceals into the headset design when flipped up to mute.

Lag-Free Wireless: Our proprietary low-latency 2.4 GHz wireless connection optimizes gaming audio & chat in real-time for a lag-free gameplay advantage. Plus, the simple USB transmitter connects in just two seconds with PlayStation, Nintendo Switch & PC.

The 3D Audio Advantage: Bring your games, movies, and music to life with 3D Audio, Sony’s most advanced 3D audio solution specifically optimized for headsets. 3D Audio offers enhanced spatial surround sound from hundreds of precisely unique directions, taking your gaming audio to the next level.

