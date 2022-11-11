ESR’s 2-in-1 MagSafe iPhone/AirPods charging stand now 25% off at $45 shipped

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe 7.5W Wireless Charger Stand for $44.99 shipped with code FH99J6U7 at checkout. Regularly $60, this is 25% off the going rate, $5 under the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. You can also knock an extra 8% off when you purchase it alongside one of the other ESR accessories found on this landing page. You’re looking at an angle-adjustable MagSafe iPhone stand with 7.5W of built-in charging power and an additional Qi-style pad in the base for juicing up your AirPods and the like. Alongside the included wall charger and cable, it also features a handy dark charging mode at the press of a button to turn off the status light so as to not disturb you at night. Head below for more details.

While you won’t get the additional AirPods charging pad on the base, a more affordable solution comes by way of Belkin Magnetic Wireless Charger. This one currently sells for $35 shipped at Amazon as well as coming in both black and white colorways to deliver a clean minimalist MagSafe charging stand solution for less.

While we are talking MagSafe accessories, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of Journey’s new desk mat that combines a vegan leather work surface with built-in charging. Then head over to the latest Satechi sitewide sale where you’ll find a wide range of its MagSafe chargers, headphone stands, Apple watch docks, and more at up to 25% off the going rate for a limited time. Everything is detailed and organized for you right here.

ESR HaloLock 2-in-1 MagSafe Charger Stand features:

CryoBoost Fast Charging: phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech combine to keep your phone cool and charging speeds at their maximum

The Fastest Magnetic Charging: charges your phone faster while watching videos than any other MagSafe charger; power adapter with 1.5 m (5 ft) cable included

2-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging: charges your iPhone 14/13/12 series phone and AirPods Pro/3/2 simultaneously for a more convenient, space-saving charging experience; only compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series and AirPods Pro/3/2

Secure Adjustable View: powerful magnets provide 1,000 g holding force for your phone, while the 360° magnetic ring lets you easily switch between portrait and landscape modes and the adjustable ball joint ensures the perfect viewing angle; combine with a HaloLock case for an even stronger magnetic hold

