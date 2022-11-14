Score ESR’s latest MagSafe-ready 7.5W charging car mount at just over $19 (45% off)

The official ESR Amazon storefront is now offering its HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Vent Mount Car Charger for $19.25 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply use code RO2LIA5T at checkout to redeem the special price. This model just recently hit Amazon at $35 and hasn’t budged until now. Today’s price drop delivers 45% in savings for the lowest price we have tracked on this model. It provides 7.5W of wireless charging power “at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers” with an 18W QC adapter (not included) alongside 1,400g of magnetic holding force to quickly dock and undock your device as needed. It also features a non-slip silicone ring for extra security when on bumpy roads and the like. From there, the vent mount mechanism supports 360-degree rotation alongside an included 3.3-foot USB-C to USB-C cable. Head below for more details.

You can save slightly more with a similar ESR model that doesn’t support the built-in charging, but the price difference might not be enough for anyone but the folks that specifically don’t want that. There are some of the popular iOttie solutions out there for a touch less as well, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find a MagSafe-ready model with full rotation and built-in charging for less than the price of today’s lead deal.

While we are talking MagSafe, check out our hands-on review for Journey’s desk mat while it’s on sale as well as well the early Black Friday charging gear we are tracking below:

ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Vent Mount features:

Fast Charging: intelligent heat management enables you to charge at speeds nearly identical to official MagSafe chargers; 18W QC adapter required for fast charging (not included)

Secure Magnetic Lock: powerful magnets with 1,400 g of holding force and a non-slip silicone ring keep your phone securely in place, even when driving on bumpy roads; an official MagSafe case or ESR HaloLock case is recommended for rough terrain

Ready for Navigation: single-handedly switch between portrait and landscape for easy navigation

Stable Vent Mount: strong vent clip and support arm provide enhanced mounting stability

What’s Included: HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, air vent clamp, 3.3 ft (1 m) USB-A to USB-C cable, and manual; car charging adapter not included; ONLY compatible with iPhone 14/13/12 series phones except iPhone 14 Pro

