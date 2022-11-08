Belkin’s new 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $135, more in fall sale

Belkin today is launching a new fall sale that’s taking $15 off when you spend $80 or more on its official storefront. Shipping is free across the board, and you’ll just need to apply code NOV22 at checkout. Our top pick is offering a rare chance to save on the recently-refreshed 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand at $134.99. Down from $150, this is only the second discount to date since being updated earlier this summer, and arrives at $15 off. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. Our launch coverage details what’s new, and you can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

Belkin is of course then also applying the same savings as above to a collection of other chargers and accessories right now. Just about everything the retailer sells is eligible for the $15 off promotion, whether its the company’s latest and greatest offerings or some smaller accessories that you can bundle to hit the $80 minimum.

For all of this week’s other best discounts, be sure to dive into our smartphone accessories roundup to check out all of the other ways to save on gear for your iPhone or Android setup. The most recent batch of price cuts start at $5.50, delivering everything from USB-C wall chargers to screen protectors at some of the best prices to date.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger features:

Charge your iPhone 13 / iPhone 12, Apple Watch, and AirPods at the same time with our MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. There’s a 15-watt MagSafe wireless charging stand for your new iPhone, a magnetic charging module for Apple Watch, and a pad to wirelessly charge your AirPods. Premium finishes like stainless steel complement iPhone 13 / iPhone 12 models and other Apple devices. The bold, modern design fits perfectly in any space, from office to living room.

