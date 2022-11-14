PlayStation VR2 pre-orders officially go live today

PSVR 2 pre-orders are scheduled to go live today. Sony served up the official PlayStation VR 2 release date for the first time alongside the bundle configurations and even a look at the new controller charging station earlier this month, and pre-orders kick off today. Head below for a closer look at the various options that will be available as well as details on when/where PSVR 2 pre-orders are live and more.

PSVR 2 pre-orders go live today

While at some point in the future there may or may not be a chance to pre-order PlayStation VR 2 at other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, and elsewhere, Sony has already stated today’s presale event will be exclusively limited to PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com.

It launched the pre-registration process earlier this month when the PSVR 2 release date and price were unveiled, so it’s unclear whether or not those folks will just be getting first dibs here or not. Despite the fact that secured pre-order windows have already been sent out to those that registered, there may be a chance to score a pre-order directly from PlayStation today anyway as “registering does not guarantee that you will receive an invite.”

Here’s a quick breakdown of the first two PSVR 2 configurations Sony has announced thus far:

PlayStation VR2 $549.99 / €599.99 / £529.99 / ¥74,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers and stereo headphones



PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle $599.99 / €649.99 / £569.99 / ¥79,980 recommended retail price (including tax for GBP, EUR, and JPY) Includes PlayStation Store voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain, PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones



When do PSVR 2 pre-orders go live? PlayStation VR 2 pre-orders begin on November 15, 2022. Where can I pre-order PSVR 2? For the initial pre-order phase, Sony has stated that early orders will only be available through PlayStation’s online store at direct.playstation.com for players in the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg. What is the PSVR 2 release date? Sony has now confirmed the PSVR 2 release date as February 22, 2023. Do you need a PS5 for PSVR 2? The PSVR 2 is not a standalone virtual reality gaming rig. It requires folks to own and connect with a PlayStation 5 console. In total, you will need need a disc or digital version of a PS VR2-compatible game, the PS VR2 headset, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller, and a PS5 console. What games will be available for PSVR 2? Sony has repeatedly noted that there are more than 20 game currently in development for PSVR 2. The titles were are currently aware of include highlights like the aforementioned exlusive, Horizon Call of the Mountain, as well as The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution, No Man’s Sky, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Demeo, and Resident Evil Village. How much does PS VR2 cost? The starter pack with the PS VR2 headset, PS VR2 Sense controllers, and stereo headphones comes in at $550 while the same bundle with a voucher code for Horizon Call of the Mountain will carry a $600 MSRP

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!