Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet hits one of its best prices yet at $26.50 (Orig. $59)

Apple MagSafe Wallet

Woot is now offering a particularly notable price drop on Apple’s original Leather MagSafe Wallet at $26.49 when you apply code TECHWOOT at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members and will run you $6 otherwise. Originally $59, this is up to $32.50 in savings, a couple bucks below our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. While this isn’t the latest model with the Find My tech and we did see some fleeting offers on that one recently, it is still a solid option and easily one of the best if you can score it in this price range. You’ll find Apple’s usual specially tanned and finished European leather alongside enough space to stow a pair of bank cards or IDs neatly snapped to the back of your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

There are a number of notable leather MagSafe wallets out there, much like the recently-released models from MUJJO that matches its iPhone 14 cases perfectly, but there are more affordable options too. Otterbox makes a notable option you can save a few bucks on at $23 Prime shipped, delivering much of the same functionality and build-quality as the Apple model featured above. 

Joining this morning’s new all-time low on Apple TV HD and this pre-holiday price drop on AirPods 2, the early Black Friday Apple deals are in full swing and detailed for you right here. Another highlight would have to be its latest Series 8 wearables that are now starting from $349 shipped, landing back at the all-time low for the second-time in a number of configurations. Get a closer look in our deal coverage

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet features:

  • Crafted from specially tanned and finished European leather, the wallet features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place on the back of your iPhone.
  • You can even stack it on top of a Clear or Silicone Case with MagSafe to create a look that’s unique to you.
  • The Leather Wallet is shielded so it’s safe for 2-3 credit cards.

