LEGO Black Friday ad 2022: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more

Now joining in on detailing its Black Friday plans, the LEGO Group today is giving us an idea of what to expect from Thanksgiving week. Headlined by an early look at its annual holiday VIP Weekend Sale to kick off the savings, you’ll be able to lock in double points on all purchases, score free gift with purchases, and more before Black Friday even rolls around.

LEGO details Black Friday 2022 plans with VIP Weekend Sale

Kicking off the holiday shopping season at large for the LEGO Group, the company will be launching yet another one of its popular VIP Weekend Sales. As it tends to do every year, LEGO will be rolling out one of its double VIP point promotions to help give shoppers a chance to get even more value out of their upcoming gift purchases.

Once the clock strikes midnight come this Saturday, builders will be able to take advantage of quite a few different sales, freebies, and other savings. The most enticing of these offers for the 2022 LEGO VIP Weekend sale certainly has to be the three gifts with purchase releases.

The first one, and quite fitting for the sale’s name, will be giving LEGO VIP members double points off of everything they spend. It’s the equivalent to getting 10% cashback on future purchases from LEGO.com, and certainly better than we typically see throughout the year on all-new kits or builds that hardly ever see cash discounts.

Aside from just double points, the LEGO VIP Weekend Sale will be rolling out some early holiday freebies. Gifts with purchase are always a corner stone of these savings events, and this time around there are three notable inclusions to lock in when you spend a certain amount on sets. There’s no limitations on which kits you’ll have to buy in score these items, and all three of them stack, too.

First up is the new Tribute to LEGO House set that delivers quite a few different miniature models. This gift with purchase assembles the first toy that the LEGO Group ever made, as well as some other familiar sights from the LEGO headquarters in Denmark, and will be available in orders over $250. It’s a fun little collectors set that will certainly be worth the steep price of entry for some fans, while others will prefer to go with a more wintery model instead.

Then actually delivering on the festivities you’d expect from a pre-holiday sale, the early Black Friday savings will score a Winter Elves vignette set that’s available in orders over $170. This one continues the general style of kit we’ve seen in previous years, and depicts a pair of elves ice skating on a minature pond that has a spinning feature built into the design.

Last up for the LEGO VIP Weekend gift with purchase promotions, is a freebie that isn’t even a model. The LEGO Baking Set is certainly a fun little inclusion in the pre-Black Friday event for fans considering there’s only a $60 threshold to hit, and includes some cookie cutters and more to make festive treats come December.

Things will officially kick off come November 19, with two full days of deals to be had. As you’d expect from the VIP Weekend name, you’ll have to be signed up for a LEGO VIP membership, but it’s free to do so in the meantime. On top of being able to lock in special discounts, freebies, and other exclusive sets, the big draw of the membership is being able to collect points to redeem on future purchases.

