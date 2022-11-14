Android app deals of the day: Cubasis 3, CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, more

Monday afternoon’s Google Play Android game and app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. From music creation apps and artistic adventure titles to freebie icons packs, there’s a little of something for everyone here, just be sure to scope out the price drops we are tracking on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the best price of the year on Google’s  Nest Learning Thermostat as well. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Cubasis 3, CHUCHEL, Botanicula, Samorost 3, Galaxy Trucker, and more. Head below for a closer look at everything. 

More on Cubasis 3:

Quickly and easily capture your musical ideas as soon as they arrive and turn them into professional-sounding songs with the multi-award winning Cubasis 3. Enjoy performing, recording, mixing and sharing your music in no time, wherever you are, right there on your smartphone, tablet or Chromebook. Meet one of the fastest, most intuitive and complete audio and MIDI DAWs available on Android and Chrome OS today: Cubasis 3.

