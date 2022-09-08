Android app deals of the day: Death Road to Canada, Lumino City, Swim Out, more

Justin Kahn
Death Road to Canada

It is now time for our Thursday afternoon edition of the best Android app deals. Joining ongoing price drops on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook, we are also now tracking the first discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. On the apps side of things, headliner deals include Lumino City, Swim Out, Death Road to Canada, Lichtspeer, FRAMED 2, Getting Over It, and much more. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside ongoing deals on Lenovo’s latest Flex 5 Chromebook and our first look at the brand new Bose QuietComfort II earbuds, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by the first discount on Samsung’s all-new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. That $50 price drop is also joined by offers on Seagate’s custom RGB 2,000MB/s Firecuda 2TB portable SSD and everything in today’s smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Death Road to Canada:

Death Road to Canada is a Randomly Generated Road Trip Action-RPG. You manage a group of jerks as they explore cities, find weird people, and face up to 500 zombies at once. Everything’s randomized: locations, events, survivor personalities and skills. There’s a different story every time you play. Travel the Death Road from Florida to Canada, the last nation on Earth. Find special events, rare encounters, and unique recruits. Recruit a grunting super-bodybuilder who’s strong enough to pick up and throw the car. Try to teach a dog how to walk upright and shoot a minigun.

