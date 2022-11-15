Land a straight cash deal on Nintendo’s OLED model Switch console today at $317 (Reg. $350)

Trusted eBay Daily Deals seller Nationwide Distributors is now offering Nintendo Switch – OLED Model consoles with Neon Red/Blue Joy-Con at $317 shipped. Regularly $350 and currently selling for $349 at Amazon, this is a rare price drop and the lowest price we can find at $33 off the going rate. While we did just recently see the OLED model at full price with a $75 gift card attached, today’s deal is one of the lowest cash discounts we have tracked and with no mention of it seeing an official price drop in the Nintendo Black Friday preview, there’s no telling what the deals we be like next week. We are expecting see another gift card offer or two, but it’s hard to deny the straight up savings here. With the new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet releasing this Friday, this is also a great chance to ensure your Switch is updated and ready to go. Head below for more details. 

As you’ll know from our hands-on review of Nintendo’s latest model OLED Switch console, it delivers the same hybrid action the original model does but with a series of notable enhancements. The most remarkable of which has to be the upgraded built-in 7-inch OLED display, but you’ll also find a refreshed audio array and dock with a LAN port joined by 64GB of internal storage, and more. Take a deep dive right here

You can get a complete breakdown of the upcoming Nintendo Black Friday deals here. The main takeaways are to expect the deals to kick off this upcoming weekend, well ahead of Thanksgiving Day, on first-party Switch games, Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart set, and the usual Mario Kart Switch console bundle. All of the details you need are in our previous coverage

Nintendo Switch OLED features:

Introducing the newest member of the Nintendo Switch family. Play at home on the TV or on-the-go with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen with the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. In addition to a new screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand for more comfortable viewing angles, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV mode (LAN cable sold separately), 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes using the system’s speakers.

