Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders now down at $49 shipped (Reg. $60, best price yet)

SuperShop (formerly Daily Steals) is now offering the best price yet on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders. Set for release next month on Friday, November 18, 2022, you can now land a Pokémon Scarlet or Violet pre-order at $48.99 shipped using code SBSPKM at checkout. Regularly $60 and still fetching as much on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked yet. As per usual with these kinds of special deals on Nintendo Switch games, while reports are suggesting it is a US version of the game, there’s no way to know for sure. Having said that, any version will play just fine on a US Switch, you will just have a hard time adding DLC down the line. And you might also want to be prepared for the possibility that it might not arrive on day one. Nonetheless, you will have paid well under MSRP and land the game right around the release time. Head over to our coverage for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and below for more.

Just before getting a look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED console, The Pokémon company hosted a livestream detailing the upcoming Gen 9 titles, among other things from the world of pocket monsters. The game will takes players to the Paldea region in the very first (truly) open world RPG in the series. Take on the main eight gym battles in any order, new Legendary Pokémon, and a new battle mechanics known as Terastal phenomen are all detailed in our August coverage right here.

Be sure to check out our hands-on impressions of the Pokémon Lost Origin expansion to the Sword and Shield TCG. Then dive into the latest Direct for a closer look at more upcoming Switch titles, Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the new Kirby remake, and more.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet features:

The newest chapters in the Pokémon series are coming to the Nintendo Switch system later this year. Catch, battle, and train Pokémon in the Paldea Region, a vast land filled with lakes, towering peaks, wastelands, small towns, and sprawling cities. There is no set path, so you can adventure freely through three grand stories. In one such story, you can challenge Pokémon Gyms in any order you desire as you aim for the Champion Rank! Explore a wide-open world at your own pace and traverse land, water, and air by riding on the form-shifting Legendary Pokémon Koraidon. Choose either Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly, to be your first partner Pokémon before setting off on your journey through Paldea.

