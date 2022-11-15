Microsoft’s new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller hits all-time low at $100

Update: The price is now even lower at $99.99 using code 5BFBYA5372 at checkout. Regularly $130, this is a new all-time low. Details are as follows.

Newegg is now offering the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Controller for $109.99 shipped using code 7BFBYA27 at checkout. Regularly $130 and still fetching as much from Amazon, this is $20 off, about $7 under the previous low, and the best price we can find. This one was unveiled and launched back in early September, shortly before we went hands-on with it. While we were disappointed with the lack of innovation and improvements over the standard issue Elite 2, this is the lowest price ever on Microsoft’s latest pro-grade gamepad. You can get a complete breakdown of what to expect from the latest Core model right here in our video review. And then head below for more.

You’re essentially looking at the same setup as the original Series 2 Elite controller, just with a trimmed down set of add-on attachments and a lower price of entry. You’ll need to drop an extra $60 on the components pack to bring it completely up to speed with the Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller that is now selling for $148 at Walmart (you can grab a refurbished model with he Amazon renewed guarantee at $119 as well).

Speaking of the previous version, Microsoft finally brought it to its online Xbox Design Lab customizer so you can create your own from the ground up with “billions” of color options and more starting from $150. All of the details you need on that are waiting in our coverage right here and be sure to check out this morning’s price drop on 8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S backlit media remote.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core controller features:

Experience the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 featuring adjustable-tension thumbsticks, wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

Enjoy limitless customization with interchangeable components and exclusive button mapping options in the Xbox Accessories app.*

Save up to 3 custom profiles on the controller and switch between them on the fly.

Swap thumbstick toppers, D-pads, and paddles to tailor your controller to your preferred gaming style.

Stay in the game with up to 40 hours of rechargeable battery life and refined components that are built to last.*

Use Xbox Wireless, Bluetooth, or the included USB-C cable to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows.

