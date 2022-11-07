8Bitdo’s official Xbox Series X|S backlit media remote drops under $20 Prime shipped today

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox (Long Edition) for $19.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, this is a relatively price drop yielding the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon and the best we have seen in several months. This is the more extensive edition of the brand’s officially licensed remote – the short version without the number pad sells for $20 regularly – that works with Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to deliver an entertainment center-like experience. Alongside IR connectivity, it features a dedicated Xbox home button, motion activated backlit controls, and the ability to also control your TV (if it is HDMI-CEC compatible, anyway). More details below. 

As of right now, the featured deal above is among the most affordable options from trusted third-party brands – the PDP Xbox Gaming Remote Control sells fo the same $20 Prime shipped with a less extensive set of controls. You will find some more affordable options on Amazon, but none from brands we are overly familiar with. 

While we are talking Xbox, you still have a chance to score the collectible official Official Xbox Series X Replica Mini Fridge with a $20 Target gift card. Just be sure to scope out more of our latest features and coverage down below as well:

8Bitdo Media Remote for Xbox features:

  • Infrared Remote. Officially Licensed by Xbox and Compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S & Xbox One
  • Wake your Xbox instantly with the dedicated Home button
  • Easily navigate all menus and apps with dedicated Xbox Buttons
  • Motion activated backlit buttons
  • Exquisite and compact infrared media remote design for simple controls
  • How to control the TV volume – Press the Xbox button to open the guide, then go to Settings > General > TV & display options > Device control > HDMI-CEC and select all options here. (Requires TV to support HDMI-CEC)

