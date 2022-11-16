Bose soundbars see early holiday deals at up to $150 off: TV speaker, more from $159

Now sitting alongside early holiday deals on its latest Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth speakers, Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on a series of Bose home theater gear. One notable option is the Bose TV Speaker Soundbar at $199 shipped. Regularly $279, this is an Amazon low, matching the Bose direct sale price, and the best we can find. Outside of the discounted $169 shipped Bose refurbished listing that is (ships with the same warranty as a new unit). While it is a more compact solution, it features a pair of angled full-range Bose drivers designed for “a more realistic, spatial audio experience” that “clarifies speech.” That’s on top of both optical and HDMI audio connectivity, built-in Bluetooth action so you can use it with your smartphone for listening to tunes that way, and the ability to link with other Bose home theater gear to expand down the road, some of which is also on sale below.

More Bose home theater gear deals:

Then swing by our home theater deal hub for additional early holiday price drops on everything from 4K TVs and additional soundbars to projectors and more. Go high-end with this massive price drop on Samsung’s 130-inch The Premiere 4K ultra short throw laser projector or this 98-inch TCL smart Google TV and be sure to check out JBL’s Bar 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer while it’s back at its 2022 low.

Bose TV Speaker Soundbar features:

Hear your TV better: Designed with simplicity in mind, the Bose TV Speaker is a small soundbar that clarifies speech and is a simple fix for better TV sound.

Wide, natural sound: 2 angled full-range drivers deliver a more realistic, spatial audio experience for overall better TV sound from a small soundbar.

Enhanced dialogue: This TV speaker is designed to specifically focus on clarifying and elevating vocals and pronunciation.

Bluetooth TV speaker: Pair your device to this Bluetooth soundbar to wirelessly stream your favorite music and podcasts.

Simple setup: A single connection from this compact soundbar to the TV via an optical audio cable (included) or an HDMI cable (sold separately) has you up and running in minutes.

