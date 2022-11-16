LEGO reveals lineup of six new Super Mario 2023 expansion sets dropping on January 1

As it tends to do at the start of every year, the LEGO Group today is announcing a new collection of Super Mario sets that will be launching come January 1. The latest wave of builds to feature our favorite video game plumber will be arriving alongside the rest of the winter wave once next year officially comes around, and today we’re getting a look at how all six of the different kits stack up.

LEGO Mario 2023 sets revealed ahead of next year

As the latest wave to the ever-growing collaboration between the LEGO Group and Nintendo, the Super Mario theme is now entering its fourth year. Originally kicking off back in 2020, the collection has received quite a few different expansions since inception including three different electric Mario characters, Luigi’s Mansion-themed builds, and plenty of iconic enemies getting the brick-built treatment.

Now the LEGO Group is taking Mario to an entirely new locale, with the 2023 wave focusing on some snowy builds alongside character packs and other ways to build out your own levels. There are a total of six different sets detailed below, which include everything from the latest Toolbox package filled with plenty of miniature models that can be assembled into various designs, as well as expansion playsets and blind bag enemies packs.

Here are all of the LEGO Mario 2023 kits:

Fliprus Snow Adventure: $64.99 | 567 pieces

| 567 pieces Creativity Toolbox Maker Set: $59.99 | 588 pieces

| 588 pieces Lava Wave Ride: $34.99 | 218 pieces

| 218 pieces Ice Mario Suit and Frozen World: $24.99 | 105 pieces

| 105 pieces Conkdor’s Noggin Bopper: $14.99 | 130 pieces

| 130 pieces Character Packs – Series 6: $5.99 | 52 pieces

Each of those LEGO Mario kits will be debuting as part of the winter lineup in 2023. All hitting store shelves on January 1, these are some of the very first creations from the new year that have been officially revealed by the LEGO Group. We should start seeing even more drop in the coming days and weeks, so be sure to keep it locked to our guide for all of the latest from Mario to Star Wars, Ninjago, and more.

As a reminder for all of the expansion packs above, you’ll be needing one of the Starter Courses in order to fully take advantage of the Toys to Life action offered by the companion app. Right now, we’re luckily seeing price cuts on all three of them, including Mario, Luigi, and the all-new Peach at $47.99 each. Down from the usual $60 price tags, these let you get in on the action in addition to all of the expansions on sale below. All three feature electronic figures of the iconic Nintendo brothers that let you interact with the entire Nintendo collection.

You can learn more about what to expect from the LEGO Super Mario theme in our hands-on review. And if you’ve yet to try out the Mario experience, just about all of the kits are currently 20% off at Amazon right now.

