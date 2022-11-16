Skullcandy’s latest SLYR Pro Wired Gaming Headset sees first price drop to $86 (Save $14)

Amazon is now offering the latest Skullcandy SLYR Pro Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset for $86.24 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 14% discount marks the first price cut to date since launching back in September. Compatible across multiple platforms including PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, the Skullcandy SLYR Pro headset features 50mm dynamic drivers that have been tuned to deliver “a super wide frequency range and rich, detailed sound.” The microphone built-in here uses AI to filter out background noise, even if you take off the boom microphone as there are some integrated into the headset itself. Connectivity is handled over either a USB-C port or a 3.5mm audio jack with the Skullcandy software giving you ultimate control over the headset. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

You can save some cash by instead going with the Razer Kraken Gaming Headset for $40. Like the Skullcandy above, this headset is wired which also increases the platforms you can use it. The microphone here isn’t detachable but it does retract back into the earcup when not in use and while traveling. Audio controls are also in-line with the audio cable for on-the-fly volume adjustment and microphone mute toggling. There is even virtual 7.1 surround sound when used with a Windows PC so you can better hear where enemies are coming from. Made from bauxite aluminum, the Razer Kraken headset is designed to be lightweight and portable for on-the-go use.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. We’re also tracking the TimTheTatMan Edition HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset at its new low of $80. Here you’ll get the classic HyperX Cloud Alpha headset with a nice black and yellow colorway. You will be able to use this headset across multiple platforms as it uses a 3.5mm audio jack and enjoy the comfort provided by the signature red memory foam covering the earcups.

Skullcandy SLYR Pro Over-Ear Wired Gaming Headset features:

SLYR Pro takes your game to the next level with advanced features you just can’t get in other wireless headsets. Skullcandy Supreme Sound delivers full, rich audio and our advanced Clear Voice Smart Mic uses A.I. to isolate your voice for ultra-clear communication. Game/chat mix, custom EQs and sidetone can be accessed through the Skull-HQ App. The icing on the cake is our exclusive Enhanced Sound Perception feature, which utilizes a hearing test in the app to optimize the sound to your unique hearing.

