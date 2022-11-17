Arcade1Up’s new 4-player NFL Blitz cabinet hits all-time low with first deal at $479 (Reg. $600)

Today only, as part of its Early Black Friday deals, Amazon is offering its Prime members the new Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends Arcade Machine for $479 shipped. Regularly $600, this is $121 off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. This is also the very first big-time price drop we have tracked on the new NFL machine since it debuted for the first back in August. This epic cabinet delivers 4-player arcade controls as well as live network play via built-in Wi-Fi access. You’ll find a 17-inch full color display alongside an included riser to bring it up to eye-level, a light-up marquee, coinless operation with a molded coin door, a clear deck protector, and three built-in classic games: NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set in our launch coverage and head below for more Arcade1Up deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

Just be sure to scope out the new Marvel vs Capcom 2 machine from Arcade1Up while you’re at it. This one includes a bevy of classic super heroes titles including the original Marvel vs. Capcom, Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the ATOM, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, and Marvel Super Heroes in War of the Gems. Then dive into our coverage of the brand’s latest Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets with Wi-Fi and multiplayer action.

Arcade1Up NFL Blitz Legends features:

4 PLAYER ARCADE CABINET — An absolute must – have for your family game room, game cave, or home office! Arcade1Up gaming cabinet plays great, looks great, and are instant conversation pieces. 4 simultaneous players, endless animation and inspired fun.

NETWORK LIVE PLAY — 3 arcade video games, 1 cabinet, unlimited nostalgic football fun. Includes NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. See how you stack up to the competition with WiFi online multiplayer and leaderboards!

NFL BLITZ LEGENDS — NFL Blitz arcade machine is officially licensed by the NFL. Featuring a branded riser, 17” LCD screen, marquee light up letters, coinless operation with molded coin – door, clear deck protector, real – feel full – size Arcade1Up 49 way joystick, headphone jack, volume control, and anti – tip over strap.

