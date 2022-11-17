Best of Black Friday 2022 – Google: Pixel 7/Pro from $499, Nest gear from $20, much more

All of the major Black Friday 2022 ads have dropped, and now we’re combing through the markdowns to highlight all of the best Google offers this holiday season. Following an eventful fall release cycle, there will be price cuts on all of Google’s latest gear from flagship Pixel 7/Pro smartphones to Nest smart home gear, and first-party accessories. Head below for all of the details on this year’s best Google Black Friday deals.

Best Google discounts this Black Friday

Google is making it very easy for us this year to round up all of the best Black Friday deals, as the company is already discounting nearly its entire lineup of products. These price cuts will be live through all of Thanksgiving week and into Cyber Monday as Google looks to provide ample time to get those holiday orders locked in. But just in case you missed out on our individual coverage of all the deals already, we’re breaking down what you need to know across the lineup of smartphones, smart home accessories, and other first-party gear.

Pixel 7/Pro deals headline the best Google Black Friday discounts

Much like we saw from our favorite Cupertino company, Google had quite a busy fall with plenty of new hardware reveals spread across the past few months. At the top of the list of the most exciting new releases are the Pixel 7 series smartphones, which are now getting on the Black Friday savings as some of the best offers yet. Marked down to all-time lows, both the Pixel 7 Pro and smaller Pixel 7 are on sale for some of the very first times.

Pricing for the unlocked handsets starts at $499 for the Pixel 7 and applies to both versions of the flagship smartphone with the Pixel 7 Pro at $749 as well as different storage capacities, too. We really haven’t seen all too many price cuts across the handsets yet that weren’t locked to a carrier promotion or pre-paid bundle, so the holiday season is finally making for a more affordable chance to score Google’s latest. That’s at least $100 in savings for the new Tensor G2-powered devices, which are backed by some improved camera arrays and other next-generation features.

Available at both Amazon and Best Buy, the Pixel 7/Pro deals will be live through the end of the month.

Nest speakers make affordable smart home upgrades

Carrying over to Google’s lineup of smart speakers and displays, Black Friday is going to be the best time of the year to expand your Assistant smart home or get in for the first time. Every one of the brand’s devices are already on sale, and better yet, marked down to the lowest prices of the year.

Whether you’re looking for a nightstand companion or a screen-based solution for helping out in the kitchen or visual smart home controls, the sale should have you covered. Here’s a breakdown of the Google Friday deals.

Expand your Nest setup, too

Alongside the cores of the Google smart home lineup in its Assistant speakers, you’ll also be able to save on first-party accessories. Many of the devices were just refreshed earlier this fall, and will be on sale for some of the very first times. So expect all-time lows throughout the lineup, as well.

Official accessories

This past year, Google has also launched more accessories for its latest lineup of devices than ever, and most of them are on sale.

Seeing its first discount for Black Friday, the new Pixel Watch is one of Google’s latest debuts, and it’s now on sale for the best price ever. Dropping down to $299.99, this offer is live now through the holiday shopping season over the next week and a half and delivers $50 in savings on the all-new wearable.

Speaking of wearables, both of Google’s current Pixel Buds are also getting in on the Black Friday discounts this year, too. Already live, much like everything else in this breakdown, the flagship Pixel Buds Pro are an easy standout at $149.99. Having rarely been on sale since launching earlier in the year with active noise cancellation for the first time in the Google lineup, you’d more regularly pay $200 while locking in the best price to date on the new releases. Or for those who just want a pair of true wireless earbuds that will seamlessly sync with their Google handset, the Pixel Buds A-Series are an even more affordable option at the $64 all-time low, down from $100.

And for those looking to round out the experience of their new Pixel 7 or Pixel 7 Pro, Google also has a new second-generation Pixel Stand that’s getting in on the savings. This one has been discounted a bit more frequently throughout the year than some of the newer additions to the first-party stable, but still arrives at one of the best prices ever of $59. This is once again the advertised Black Friday price, and will most certainly be the best discount of the holiday season at 25% off.

Chromecast getting in on the savings, too

Black Friday will also mark the best chance yet for those to upgrade their home theaters with Google’s recently refreshed television experience. The Chromecast with Google TV is already seeing a discount to one of its lowest prices yet at $39.98. This will be live through the end of the month like all of the price cuts above, and delivers 20% in savings.

Delivering an even more affordable experience for the home theater, the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) is also getting in on the holiday savings. This one certainly isn’t going to be quite as notable for the main television, but delivers much of the same streaming features in a much more affordable package that is now further accentuated by an all-time low discount to $18. Down from $30, you can now lock-in the savings at Amazon.

