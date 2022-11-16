We are just about one week away from Thanksgiving now, so it’s time to detail what we can expect from the best Black Friday game deals. While the usual Black Friday ads haven’t been nearly as detailed or readily available as in years past, we do have plenty of information on what you can prepare for in the coming days, this upcoming weekend, and for the Black Friday proper next week. Head below for a closer look at the best Black Friday game deals on the way from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Best Black Friday game deals – Nintendo

Unlike Sony and Microsoft’s gaming divisions, Nintendo has actually unleashed its Black Friday 2022 preview details, much like year’s past. While it’s not an exhaustive list of all the Nintendo Switch console, accessories, and game deals on the horizon, it does set some of the deals about to go live as early as Sunday November 20, 2022 in stone.

Nintendo Switch OLED

The Nintendo Switch OLED model console will be the most sought-after machine. Deals on the special edition Pokémon Scarlet and Violet as well as Nintendo’s new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED will be rare, hard to come by, and we have no direct details there. The base model OLED has yet to be advertised on sale, but we are confident that, at the very least, we will be seeing straight cash discounts on eBay Daily Deals and gift card offers – you can already land one with a $75 Dell gift card at $349.99 or marked down to $317 shipped at eBay.

Annual Nintendo Black Friday Switch bundle

This year’s Switch console bundle is about as underwhelming as it is a solid deal. Having said that, if you’re not interested in the OLED model and are just looking for a way into the Nintendo ecosystem with a standard console, the Black Friday system bundle will be worth a look. It is indeed the very same option as in years past: Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Full Game Download) and a 3 month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership at $299.99. A base model Switch without the bonus game and Switch Online membership runs $300, so you’re saving about $65 here. This deal is scheduled to go live on November 20, 2022 at participating retailers – it will likely go in and out of stock from that day right through Black Friday weekend at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and elsewhere, so stay locked to our Twitter feed for updates.

Nintendo Switch game deals

Much like the PlayStation and Xbox front, despite being just over one week away from the main event, we have very little details on the actual game deals outside of Nintendo’s official announcements. The usual retailer-specific ads have been thin at best thus far, but we at least have a decent idea of what’s to come on the official price drop front:

Updating…

Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40 (Reg. $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons $40 (Reg. $60)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening from $39 (Reg. $60)

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $40 (Reg. $60)

BRAVELY DEFAULT II $40 (Reg. $60)

WarioWare: Get it Together! 33% off

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain 33% off

Animal Crossing New Horizons $35 (Reg. $60)

Zelda Breath of the Wild $35 (Reg. $60)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29 (Reg. $60)

Best Black Friday game deals – PlayStation and Xbox

As of right now, to just about no one’s surprise, the flagship home console deals from Sony and Microsoft are nowhere to be found in the Black Friday ads. While there is a chance we see Xbox Series X drop in price to some degree (is at least in-stock and shipping on a regular basis these days), it’s hard to say the same for the still nearly impossible to get PlayStation 5 consoles. Of course anything could change on this front when the deals start flying, and there’s a possibility we see some bundle offers available – adding extra controllers, games, or even gift cards – at places like Dell and eBay Daily Deals, for example, but it’s hard to say with any certainty what kind of Black Friday PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X deals will surface, if any at all.

Xbox Series S Black Friday deals

The Xbox Series S, on the other hand, is already on sale and will be through Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Largely due to its availability, the Xbox Series S was easily among the most popular Black Friday gaming deals and clocked in as the best-selling home console of last year’s event, and it looks like it might very well be again. The all-digital, current-generation console from Microsoft is already available at $50 off the going rate, and we expect much the same across the Black Friday festivities.

While Amazon could certainly come out of nowhere with price matches and even fleeting doorbusters for less, Microsoft, GameStop, and Newegg (and likely Walmart alongside Adorama) are scheduled to have the Xbox Series S Black Friday deal coming in at $249.99, or $50 off the going rate, but, as of right now, Costco members will be privy to the lowest advertised price at $239.99 – that deal starts well ahead of the main event on November 17, 2022, as well. Another deal you’ll want to watch out for is the Xbox Series S bundle Black Friday offer from Verizon, also slated to start on the 17th, that includes an EA Play membership and two-year Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at as much as $150 off the going rate (details are thin here but we will be keeping an eye on it come tomorrow morning).

Xbox and PlayStation accessories

PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers $50 (Reg. $70+) | GameStop and elsewhere

Sony Pulse PS5 Headset $30 off | GameStop

Xbox Wireless Controllers $10 off | GameStop

Select Xbox Wireless Controllers up to 30% off | Verizon

Xbox and PlayStation game deals

Not unlike the accessories situation above, the actual game deals mentioned have been slim thus far this year. We are expecting massive digital sales on Xbox and PlayStation titles starting as early as this Friday with the eShop following shortly thereafter. But when it comes to actual physical games, GameStop is really the only retailer that has actually given us any details. While you can expect big-time price drops on Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon starting anytime now and almost certainly this weekend, these are the highlights we know of so far right now:

Updating…

Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60) | GameStop and elsewhere

Just Dance 2023 $35 (Reg. $60) | GameStop and elsewhere

FIFA 23 $35 (Reg. $60) | GameStop and elsewhere

WWE 2K22 $17 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop and elsewhere

Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart $29 (Reg. $70) | GameStop and elsewhere

Horizon Forbidden West $39 (Reg. $70) | GameStop and elsewhere

Buy Two Get One FREE all pre-owned Xbox One and PS4 games | GameStop

More 9to5Toys Best of Black Friday

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We’re expecting to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!