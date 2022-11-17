Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controllers now down at $40, new Mineral Camo all-time low, more

The early Black Friday deals have now arrived on Microsoft’s Xbox Wireless Controllers. Regularly $60 or more and now undercutting the best advertised upcoming Black Friday deals as well as the direct price from Microsoft, you can land solid deals across just about the entire range of colorways starting from $39.99 shipped via Amazon. Even the brand new Mineral Camo model that launched in September is sitting at a new $45 all-time low. These are the latest-generation Xbox controllers at some of the best prices we have tracked yet and there’s no telling how long the deals will remain this low at this point. Head below for more details.

While the official models above are at some of the best prices of the year, something like the PowerA Enhanced Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S will deliver an extra pad for less. Starting at just over $30 right now, these popular third-party options are great for couch co-op and more.

While we are on the subject, the Black Friday Xbox Series S deals are kicking off today with the best deals we have ever tracked. The offers now available are beating out the best upcoming deals we have seen thus far to deliver up to $100 in savings (if you’re fast). All of the details you need are waiting right here. Then go scope out the new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set for release later this month.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Experience the modernized design of the Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black, featuring sculpted surfaces and refined geometry for enhanced comfort and effortless control during gameplay with battery usage up to 40 hours.

Stay on target with the hybrid D-pad, textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back-case. Plug in any compatible headset with the 3.5mm audio headset jack.

Connect using the USB-C port for direct plug and play to console or PC. Support for AA batteries is included on the rear.

Seamlessly capture and share content with the Share button.

Use Xbox Wireless or Bluetooth to play across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows 10/11 devices.

