Microsoft unveils new Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle set for release later this month

After Nintendo announced this year’s Black Friday console bundle, a new Xbox Series S package has been announced. Taking to the official Xbox Wire this morning, Microsoft has now unveiled the new Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle. This is essentially an expanded version of the Fortnite and Rocket League set that has been floating around for a while now that comes in at the same price despite the extra goodies. The new Xbox Series S bundle is set to release later this month for the holidays, and you can get more details down below.

New Xbox Series S holiday bundle

While the new Xbox Series S holiday bundle isn’t an overly exciting one, it does add some additional value to the already available model. We happen to already be seeing some holiday pricing on the standard edition Series S at $50 off, but if deals on the new Gilded Hunter Bundle hit, you’re looking at an even better overall value.

The new holiday Series S bundle includes the standard edition console and white wireless Xbox gamepad with the series of bonus goodies detailed below.

The Gilded Hunter Bundle features a total of nine in-game cosmetics and virtual currency for Fortnite, Rocket League, and Fall Guys:

Fortnite: Hunter Saber Outfit, Saber’s Fang Pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks

Rocket League: Fennec Car, Huntress Decal, Orange Hexphase Boost, Titanium Asto CSX Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits

Fall Guys: Falltron Ultra Costume, Falltronic Emote, Falltronic Nameplate, and 1,000 Show-Bucks

You can also get the Gilded Hunter Bundle with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, with Xbox All Access starting at just $24.99 per month for 24 months.

This incredible value gets even better when you purchase it with Xbox All Access, which includes both the Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle and access to hundreds of games including day one releases with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, starting at just $24.99 per month for 24 months.

The Xbox Series S – Gilded Hunter Bundle is set for release on November 29 at participating retailers worldwide for $299. That means it will miss out on any potential Black Friday price drops, but seeing it to go on sale that soon after release isn’t likely anyway. Here’s to hoping some kind of price drop hits before the year is out.

