GameStop’s 2022 Black Friday ad: $29+ Switch games, Elden Ring, DualSense, and more

While ads have been slow going this year, we have now got a look at what’s to come from Amazon, the early Walmart sale, Macy’s, and Nintendo (among others), but the GameStop Black Friday ad has finally surfaced. While we did get a good idea of what’s on the way from Nintendo and with the Xbox Series S, there haven’t been many details on pricing for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games, until now. Head below for a closer look at the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad and some of the highlight offers.
When is Black Friday at GameStop?
Details are still thin at this point, but it looks like most of the deals highlighted below will begin to go live on November 24, 2022. Having said that, you’ll want to stay locked to 9to5Toys this weekend as it would appear some of the Nintendo offers (and potentially others) will go live well before that.
GameStop Black Friday deals
While we haven’t got an official ad scan just yet, images of the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad have surfaced online with a short but sweet list of upcoming price drops. While we could very well see lower prices elsewhere at some point in the near future, and we are still waiting for specifics on the digital Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox events, the following highlights will certainly give folks a good idea of what’s to come and the best prices to aim for.
Upcoming GameStop Black Friday game deal highlights:
- Animal Crossing New Horizons $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Breath of the Wild $35 (Reg. $60)
- Zelda Link’s Awakening $39 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $29 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $35 (Reg. $60)
- Just Dance 2023 $35 (Reg. $60)
- FIFA 23 $35 (Reg. $60)
- WWE 2K22 $17 (Reg. $40+)
- Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart $29 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $39 (Reg. $70)
And even more:
- Xbox Series S $50 off
- PlayStation 5 DualSense Controllers $50 (Reg. $70+)
- Sony Pulse PS5 Headset $30 off
- Xbox Wireless Controllers $10 off
- Nintendo Switch Black Friday Console Bundle $299
- With Switch Online and FREE Mario Kart 8
- Buy Two Get One FREE all pre-owned Xbox One and PS4 games
Here’s a look at the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad:
Source: CAG
Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!