GameStop’s 2022 Black Friday ad: $29+ Switch games, Elden Ring, DualSense, and more

While ads have been slow going this year, we have now got a look at what’s to come from Amazon, the early Walmart sale, Macy’s, and Nintendo (among others), but the GameStop Black Friday ad has finally surfaced. While we did get a good idea of what’s on the way from Nintendo and with the Xbox Series S, there haven’t been many details on pricing for Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games, until now. Head below for a closer look at the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad and some of the highlight offers.

When is Black Friday at GameStop?

Details are still thin at this point, but it looks like most of the deals highlighted below will begin to go live on November 24, 2022. Having said that, you’ll want to stay locked to 9to5Toys this weekend as it would appear some of the Nintendo offers (and potentially others) will go live well before that.

GameStop Black Friday deals

While we haven’t got an official ad scan just yet, images of the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad have surfaced online with a short but sweet list of upcoming price drops. While we could very well see lower prices elsewhere at some point in the near future, and we are still waiting for specifics on the digital Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox events, the following highlights will certainly give folks a good idea of what’s to come and the best prices to aim for.

Upcoming GameStop Black Friday game deal highlights:

And even more:

Here’s a look at the 2022 GameStop Black Friday ad:

Source: CAG

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!