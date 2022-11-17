Xbox Black Friday sale now live! 900+ digital games up to 67% off, accessories, more from $8

The official Xbox Black Friday game deals and accessory price drops are now live! If you have been waiting for the biggest digital Xbox game sale of the year, it has now arrived. There are nearly 1,000 titles marked down via the Xbox digital game store starting right now, including everything from brand new releases to titles to fill up your back catalogue, DLC packs, and much more. You’re looking at up to 67% off a massive collection of digital Xbox games with deals starting from $8. Head below for more details on the now live digital Xbox Black Friday game deals.

Digital Xbox Black Friday game deals now live!

On top of the digital Xbox Black Friday game deals, Microsoft has also launched a notable wide-ranging sale event featuring a collection of first- and third-party Xbox accessories. While the deals on the Microsoft wireless Xbox controllers are actually now live and even lower at Amazon (details right here), there are plenty of other solid price drops to browse through via Microsoft including headsets, microphones, and $60 off the adidas XBOX Forum Tech Boost Shoe. Everything is organized on this page, but act fast as items are already beginning to sell out.

Swing by this landing page for an overview of all the Xbox Black Friday offers and highlights now live via Microsoft. And remember, the Xbox Series S offers are also in full swing and even lower elsewhere with the best deals we have ever tracked with up to $100 in savings. Full details are right here.

