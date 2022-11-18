Do your own car repairs with CRAFTSMAN’s 243-piece mechanic tool kit at $99 ($100 off)

Through next week, Lowe’s is offering the 243-piece CRAFTSMAN Mechanic’s Tool Kit for $99 shipped. Down from $199, this marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen so far this year, is a match for the usual pricing, and is even what we normally see the kit go for on Black Friday. Have you’ve been looking for a great way to either begin or start working on your vehicle? Well, a solid mechanic’s tool kit is a great place to start. Today’s kit includes a total of 243 pieces, which range from 1/4 up to 1/2 inch ratchets, a wide range of wrenches, sockets in almost every size, and much more. Everything comes in a protective blow-molded case and organizer so you know what’s missing after a project. Plus, the case makes it easy to just grab all of your tools and go if the need arises. Keep reading for more.

Of course, if you ditch the CRAFTSMAN namesake and the expansive assortment of sockets and wrenches, there’s ways to get a smaller setup and save some cash. Amazon has its Amazon Basics mechanics kit available for $66 right now, though it only comes in at 123 pieces, which is far fewer than the 243 included above.

For power tools, it’s hard to deny the value of SKIL’s 20V 4-tool combo kit that’s on sale for $179 ahead of Black Friday. Coming in at $100 off its normal going rate, this tool kit will make assembling Christmas presents a simple task. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save on your DIY kit.

CRAFTSMAN Mechanic’s Tool Kit features:

ALL IN ONE MECHANICS SET: This 243 piece tool set contains all the sockets, ratchets, wrenches and specialty bits for automotive enthusiasts and mechanics, all contained in a durable blow molded 3-drawer box

MINIMAL ARC SWING: 72-Tooth Ratchets

INCREASED TORQUE: 6 Point Socket and 12 Point Sockets

