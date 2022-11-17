SKIL’s 20V 4-tool combo kit makes assembling Christmas presents easy at Amazon low of $179

Amazon is offering the SKIL PWR CORE 20V 4-tool Combo Kit for $179 shipped. Down from $300, this $121 savings marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once before, way back in April. Ready to assist in building Christmas presents or creating DIY projects for friends and family, SKIL’s kit is the perfect starting place for beginners. For starters, you’ll find a drill/driver in the package, which will help with assembly of holiday gifts. When it comes to DIY projects around the house, the oscillating multi-tool is a fantastic way to tackle a multitude of tasks. Then, you’ll also get a circular saw and Bluetooth speaker in the package, all of which can be powered by the included 20V batteries. Keep reading for more.

The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 4-tool combo kit delivers a similar overall experience for less. Coming in at $151, it’s $28 below today’s lead deal while still packing a 20V drill/driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, and LED work light. While it doesn’t have the oscillating multi-tool or Bluetooth speaker, depending on the tasks you have planned, the reciprocating saw might be a better bet here.

Don’t forget that those with Greenworks tools in the shop already won’t want to miss out on the brand’s 24V 1/4-inch impact driver that’s on sale for $80. This $30 discount comes within $1 of the all-time low at Amazon, making this a discount that you won’t want to miss. Then, swing by our tools guide to find all the other discounts that we find throughout the holiday season.

SKIL PWR CORE 20 Combo Kit features:

The Ultimate 20V Tool Combo Kit. This tool combo kit includes the following PWR CORE 20 products: Drill Driver, Reciprocating Saw, Oscillating Multi Tool, Bluetooth Speaker, Sander, and Spotlight. Includes the power and performance of the SKIL 4.0Ah PWR CORE 20 Lithium Battery with PWR ASSIST Mobile Charging, 2.0Ah PWR CORE 20 Lithium Battery with PWR ASSIST Mobile Charging, and PWR JUMP Charger.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!