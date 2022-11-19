LEGO VIP Weekend sale is live with limited-edition freebies, double points, more

LEGO’s VIP Weekend sale is now officially live, kicking off its early Black Friday savings with a series of promotions ahead of the holiday shopping season. With three limited-edition freebies up for the taking, shoppers will also be able to take advantage of double VIP points and more. Head below for a closer look on top in the LEGO VIP Weekend sale.

LEGO launches VIP Weekend sale

LEGO is now getting ready for the holiday season the way it always does – by launching its annual VIP Weekend sale. We’ve seen quite a few Black Friday-worthy price cuts go live throughout the past few weeks in the buildup to the most exciting part of the holiday season from retailers like Amazon and Zavvi, and now it’s the LEGO Group’s own time to shine.

As part of the promotion, you’ll find double VIP points for LEGO’s reward members (free to sign-up) as well as some free kits thrown in on qualifying orders. All of the offers will only be live through the end of Sunday, and they are detailed on this landing page.

Though the most enticing aspect of the sale has to be the promotional sets that the LEGO Group is bundling in on select orders. Like it does every year, the VIP Weekend sale will include some different models free of charge for hitting certain spending thresholds. There are three different promotional items up for grabs which you can learn about below or over on the VIP Weekend page.

First up is the new Tribute to LEGO House set that delivers quite a few different miniature models. This gift with purchase assembles the first toy that the LEGO Group ever made, as well as some other familiar sights from the LEGO headquarters in Denmark, and will be available in orders over $250. It’s a fun little collectors set that will certainly be worth the steep price of entry for some fans, while others will prefer to go with a more wintery model instead.

Then actually delivering on the festivities you’d expect from a pre-holiday sale, the early Black Friday savings will score a Winter Elves vignette set that’s available in orders over $170. This one continues the general style of kit we’ve seen in previous years, and depicts a pair of elves ice skating on a minature pond that has a spinning feature built into the design. Last up for the LEGO VIP Weekend gift with purchase promotions, is a freebie that isn’t even a model. The LEGO Baking Set is certainly a fun little inclusion in the pre-Black Friday event for fans considering there’s only a $60 threshold to hit, and includes some cookie cutters and more to make festive treats come December.

Top picks from the LEGO VIP Weekend sale

A perfect time to grab retiring kits

Alongside being able to score some just-released creations, the LEGO VIP Weekend Sale is also a notable chance to lock-in builds that are returning at the end of the year. The closer we get to 2023 means the more likely many of these kits will begin selling out for good, so now is one of the last chances to score them period. And if you’re going to be picking them up in the first place, might as get some extra freebies thrown in.

Then with Black Friday proper around the corner, be sure to dive into our feature here on making the most of the upcoming shopping event. From additional freebies to cash discounts and more, there are plenty of promotions on the horizon for LEGO fans to take advantage of.

