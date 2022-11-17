Best of Black Friday 2022 – LEGO: Freebies, 50% off sets, Eiffel Tower release, more

Black Friday 2022 is now just over a week away, with LEGO’s VIP Weekend Sale closing in to kick off the Thanksgiving Week savings. Now we’re taking a look at what you can expect from the end of the month as far as the LEGO markdowns are concerned. Ranging from all-new releases and freebies to cash discounts across 2022 sets and builds slated to return come the end of the year, there are plenty of ways to put some extra LEGO under the tree or get the best value on the latest addition to your collection. Head below for a closer look at all of the best LEGO Black Friday 2022 deals.

Stay up to date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

Best LEGO promotions this Black Friday

The LEGO Group historically isn’t one to share too much about the upcoming Black Friday festivities, instead opting to tease builders with various promotions to bring in shoppers. So while we’ll be waiting until Thanksgiving Day in order to get a look at what sets are on sale directly from the LEGO Shop, other retailers will be stepping in to fill the void with savings all week long. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s that you should get your LEGO VIP membership order in now before all of the deals launch.

LEGO Eiffel Tower

One of the most exciting parts about the LEGO Black Friday festivities is that we will be seeing one of the largest creations ever hitting store shelves. The new Eiffel Tower will be officially landing on November 25 and arrives at the $629.99 price point, making it one of the year’s most expensive creations. Stacking up to 10,001 pieces, this recreation of the iconic landmark will be the tallest model to ever get the brick-built treatment, and also clocks in as the second-largest kit by mark of included pieces. We break down everything you need to know in our launch coverage.

LEGO VIP Weekend and beyond

One thing we do know for certain, though, is that the LEGO Group will be kicking off the festivities this upcoming weekend with one of its annual promotions. The VIP Weekend Sale has long been a way for builders to cash in on some early savings before the actual Thanksgiving week madness begins, and this year will continue that trend.

Going live at midnight on November 19, the two-day sale will offer double VIP points on top of some exclusive freebies on select orders. You can get a full breakdown of what our current expectations of the event are right here.

Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers

On top of the promotions direct from the LEGO Group, other retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Zavvi will all be dishing out some notable discounts throughout the Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. This fall has already seen some pretty enticing offers go live on new 2022 kits as well as some of the largest models still on store shelves, and we’re expecting that to continue and compound through the end of the month.

While LEGO typically has some of the more notable price cuts on a handful of sets, Amazon and other retailers will be offering a more wide-ranging series of deals at 20% off or more. In fact, we already see up to 50% off some kits at Amazon, so it’s likely the discounts will only get better next week. Expect most of the 2020 lineup of new kits to match or hit new all-time lows with every theme from Star Wars and Architecture to Minecraft, City, and more getting in on the savings.

For deeper discounts on some of the more elusive creations, be sure to keep an eye out at Zavvi, as we’re likely to see all-time lows return on plenty of the more collectible kits. In the past, we’ve seen massive savings on the Technic supercar lineup, some of the larger Star Wars builds, and bundle offers, too.

Making the most of the Black Friday LEGO deals

For 2021, there are going to be plenty of different retailers and promotions for getting in on the Black Friday LEGO savings. From the official LEGO Shop to Amazon and Zavvi, there are going to be different ways to save as we’ve outlined above.

That being said, not every one of these promotions is going to be equal. We expect to see much deeper cash discounts from the likes of third-party retailers like Amazon and Walmart, while LEGO themselves will be making up the difference with added freebies and other promotions. Some may value the exclusive promos and other rewards over cash discounts, so it’s worth shopping around to ensure you’re getting the best value for your collection.

We’ll be doing our best to bring you the best discounts and savings on each set to make the decision easier, as well. And, of course, having a VIP account at LEGO means you’ll be able to get in on the cashback savings, which effectively will amount to around 10% off your future order at LEGO.

More Best of Black Friday Guides

Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news

We expect to see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming weeks as retailers gear up for what’s certain to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.

Follow 9to5Toys on Twitter

Follow 9to5Toys on Facebook

Follow 9to5toys on Instagram

Download the 9to5Toys iOS app

Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters

Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!