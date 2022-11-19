Marshall speakers and wireless earbuds now up to $150 off from $100 ahead of Black Friday

As part of its early Black Friday deals, Amazon has now launched a wide ranging sale on Marshall speakers, headphones, and wireless earbuds. With deals starting from $100, you’ll find up to $150 in savings here on everything from its more portable Bluetooth speakers to the AirPlay 2 model and the higher-end options. Those deals also sit alongside the Marshall Minor III and Motif noise canceling earbuds we went hands-on with previously as well as the wireless-charging Marshall Major IV on-ear Bluetooth cans we reviewed before that. Head below for a break down of all the Amazon early Black Friday Marshall deals now live. 

Marshall early Black Friday speaker deals:

Marshall early Black Friday headphone deals:

Be sure to dive into our Best of Black Friday feature pieces on headphones and audio gear for a better idea of what is live now and what’s still to come. On that note, you can also get better vibe on the upcoming AirPods situation as part of the Apple edition you’ll find right here as well. 

Marshall Motif Noise Canceling Earbuds feature:

  • CANCEL THE NOISE, AMPLIFY THE SOUND: Set your own level of active noise cancellation and Transparency for a truly personal listening experience.Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears
  • SEALED-FIT EARBUDS FOR A SECURE FIT: Comes with three ear-tip sizes so you can get the right fit and the right sound

