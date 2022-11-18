Best of Black Friday 2022 – Home Audio: Samsung, Sony, JBL Soundbars and Speakers

We are now one week away from the main event, so now is a great time to take a look at some of the best home audio Black Friday deals. This guide will include deals that are live now and what we expect to see closer to the big day and will include both home theater setups and general speakers for enjoying music around your home. We’re currently tracking a number of deals on smart speakers from both Amazon and Google as well as home theater systems from JBL and Samsung. If you’re ready to find your new home audio solution, then keep reading below the fold.
Black Friday home theater deals
Especially following all the closures from the pandemic, many have come to realize the benefit of a quality home theater setup, and there will be plenty of options for those looking to either upgrade an existing setup or jump into the game. We’re already seeing deals from notable brands such as Samsung and JBL with more certain to join as we get closer to the main event. Below you’ll find deals on audio systems designed to be an upgrade over your TV’s integrated speakers and are all live now.
- JBL Bar 5.1-Channel Soundbar System – $500 (Reg. $800)
- JBL Bar 9.1-Channel Soundbar System – $1,000 (Reg. $1,200)
- Samsung HW-S800B 3.2.1-Channel Soundbar System – $598 (Reg. $748)
- Samsung HW-S80B 3.1-Channel Soundbar – $198 (Reg. $298)
- Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Wireless Speaker System – $1,798 (Reg. $1,998)
- Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar System – $398 (Reg. $598)
- Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-Channel Soundbar – $1,098 (Reg. $1,398)
Black Friday speaker deals
We’re currently tracking a number of deals on smart home speakers from Amazon and Google. They will give you access to the brand’s home voice assistant, Alexa or Assistant, while also allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes while working around the house. Check below for where to find those deals:
- Amazon’s latest generation of Echo Dots now shipping with as much as 50% in savings
- Google Nest speakers make affordable smart home upgrades
JBL and Sony have their fair share of portable Bluetooth speaker deals ongoing now as well. While Anker is running deals on many of its chargers, power solutions, and more, we’re currently not tracking any notable price drops on its Soundcore audio lineup, though we could see offers come closer to Black Friday.
- JBL Flip 6 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $90 (Reg. $130)
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Mini Bluetooth Speaker – $45 (Reg. $80)
- JBL Charge 5 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $120 (Reg. $180)
- JBL Pulse 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker with LED lights – $150 (Reg. $250)
- JBL Xtreme 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $230 (Reg. $380)
- Sony XG300 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker – $198 (Reg. $348)
- Sony XP500 Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker – $298 (Reg. $398)
- Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Bluetooth Speaker – $248 (Reg. $348)
- Sony RA5000 Premium Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker – $598 (Reg. $798)
More Best of Black Friday guides
- Apple: M2 iPad Pro $100 off, Apple Watch Series 8 from $349, more
- Headphones: AirPods Pro 2, Sony ANC lows, Beats, more
- Google: Pixel 7/Pro from $499, Nest gear from $20, much more
- PC Gaming: First Ryzen 7000 discounts, affordable GPUs, more
- Games: Switch bundles, Series S, DualSense, all-time lows, and more
- LEGO: VIP Weekend, freebies, double points, discounts, more
- 4K Smart TVs: Huge doorbusters, OLEDs, The Frame, more from $148
- Streaming Media Players: Fire TV $15, Apple TV from $59, more
- Amazon: Echo speakers and Fire TVs starting at $15, more
Keep it locked to 9to5Toys for all the latest Black Friday news
Black Friday ad drops are just getting started, and we expect see plenty of additional Black Friday news roll in throughout the coming week as retailers prepare for what’s surely going to be a November to remember. As always, our Black Friday guide will be your place for all of the latest news and deals.
Sign-up 9to5Toys email newsletters
Subscribe to 9to5Toys on YouTube
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys Podcast
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!