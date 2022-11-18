Best of Black Friday 2022 – Home Audio: Samsung, Sony, JBL Soundbars and Speakers

We are now one week away from the main event, so now is a great time to take a look at some of the best home audio Black Friday deals. This guide will include deals that are live now and what we expect to see closer to the big day and will include both home theater setups and general speakers for enjoying music around your home. We’re currently tracking a number of deals on smart speakers from both Amazon and Google as well as home theater systems from JBL and Samsung. If you’re ready to find your new home audio solution, then keep reading below the fold.

Black Friday home theater deals

Especially following all the closures from the pandemic, many have come to realize the benefit of a quality home theater setup, and there will be plenty of options for those looking to either upgrade an existing setup or jump into the game. We’re already seeing deals from notable brands such as Samsung and JBL with more certain to join as we get closer to the main event. Below you’ll find deals on audio systems designed to be an upgrade over your TV’s integrated speakers and are all live now.

Black Friday speaker deals

We’re currently tracking a number of deals on smart home speakers from Amazon and Google. They will give you access to the brand’s home voice assistant, Alexa or Assistant, while also allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes while working around the house. Check below for where to find those deals:

JBL and Sony have their fair share of portable Bluetooth speaker deals ongoing now as well. While Anker is running deals on many of its chargers, power solutions, and more, we’re currently not tracking any notable price drops on its Soundcore audio lineup, though we could see offers come closer to Black Friday.

