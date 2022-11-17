Much like year’s past, we are tracking a number of solid Black Friday headphone deals live well ahead of Thanksgiving and the main event next week. While there is always a chance we see prices dip lower at various retailers, including Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and Walmart, those deals will likely be slight, short-lived, and hard to come by. Your best bet as always is stay locked to 9to5Toys, check out the details down below, and keep a close eye on our Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute price drops as they happen.

This year’s Black Friday ads have been thin at best compared to last year – most of the ads have simply pointed at the early offers instead of giving us something to look forward to in the doorbuster department. But as we mentioned above, those deals are usually hard to get anyway, so many of the deals you’ll find already live down below are solid buys and aren’t much more than the Black Friday offers we will see next week, if at all. At the very least, this Black Friday headphone deals guide will give you a good idea as to what models will be on sale and the best of them to watch out for.

Apple AirPods

We already detailed what to expect on the Apple AirPods front in your Best of Black Friday Apple edition feature, so we’ll keep it short and sweet here. The short form version is that the new AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds are expected to hit new low pricing, and while not much lower than the $230 deal that’s already live, it’s likely Amazon and Best Buy will get at least mildly more aggressive with what could very well be a new all-time low.

Again, you’ll find the specifics on the rest of the lineup right here, but there are some price drops to browse through right now as well:

Beats

While the Beats Studio Buds are already marked down to $100 from the regular $150 price tag at Amazon and elsewhere, we do know that Target has advertised the active noise cancelling buds at $89.99 shipped starting on November 24. That price will very likely be matched at Amazon that day or before hand and maybe knocked down by $5 or so come Black Friday, yielding one of the best prices we have tracked.

Much of the same applies to the Powerbeats Pro with Apple’s H1 chip that are currently on sale at $50 off – it wouldn’t be surprising to see these drop another $10 or $20 for a limited time come next week. The Solo 3 and Studio 3 on- and over-ear sets are Black Friday staples at this point and are currently marked down to $99.99 and $149.99 (or $50 and $80 off the going rates). Both of these sets are almost certainly going to drop below that at Amazon and Target tends to get quite aggressive with the Solo 3 set – expect to those down at $90 and even as low as $80 or less.

But the Beats many folks will have their eye on is the Beats Fit Pro. Currently marked down from $200 to $180 shipped, they have dropped to $160 previously and as low as the $145 all-time low at Woot earlier this month. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Amazon bring that $160 price tag back, and we might very well see them approach the $140 range come Thanksgiving week.

Sony’s world-class noise cancellation

Sony’s latest world-class noise cancelling XM5 over-ear headphones will be a hot ticket in this year’s Black Friday headphone deals and they have already dropped down to a new all-time low at Amazon. In fact, much of the brand’s latest over-ears and true wireless buds just went on sale this morning at Amazon with particularly aggressive pricing. This might very well be it for the Sony lineup, and while it’s hard to imagine them getting all that much lower (if at all) next week, we could see slightly better pricing come down the pipe line. Having said that, the deals that are live now are particularly solid, delivering either new all-time lows or bringing prices back down the best we have seen on the wireless earbuds starting at $128. All of the details you need on those are right here.

Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy Buds

Not only are the Google and Samsung wireless earbuds getting in on the Black Friday festivities this year, particularly solid deals are already live and well on the Google Pixel Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, much like the early and particularly low offer on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live set. Once again, pricing could very well drop another $10 or $20 on these sets in fleeting doorbusters and the like, but you can jump the gun and ensure a set with the already live deals listed below:

More upcoming and already live Black Friday headphone deals:

Headlining the best of the rest, we will have our eye on the new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II that have now jumped back up to full price from the previous $268 all-time low we tracked late last week. We are both hoping and expecting this deal and potentially even better pricing to arrive come as early as the weekend and into next week. And remember, as part of the already live Bose holiday sale, you can lock-in solid pricing on the brand’s over-ear ANC headphones and previous-generation earbuds starting from $129.

More 9to5Toys Best of Black Friday:

