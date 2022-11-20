Official Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deal now live at $60 (Reg. $100)

Much like the official holiday console bundle, the Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Live deal is scheduled to go live today at $59.99 shipped today. Regularly $100, this is a solid $40 or 40% price drop, as advertised in the Nintendo Black Friday preview, and an ideal opportunity to grab one for yourself or to get it under the tree this year at a nice discount. It will most likely be available at the discounted rate from several retailers (Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and more) starting today and throughout next week, joining the first-party game deals and more. Hit the jump for more details on the Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal.

Black Friday Mario Kart Live deal

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings everyone’s favorite Nintendo mascot racing experience to life like never before. Combining a physical, real-life kart and track pieces with an AR-based experience on the Switch display, players can create their very own circuits on the living room floor (and elsewhere). The Mario Kart Live Black Friday deal is set to go live today from several retailers (including both the Mario and Luigi sets):

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit $60 (Reg. $100)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit features:

Use your Nintendo Switch system to control a real-life Mario Kart

Create a course in your home by placing gates and watch the race come to life on screen in augmented reality

The kart will react as you boost, hit items and drift around the course

Unlock in-game environments, gates, costumes and more as you play

Up to 4 players can race around the house together (additional games, systems and karts required; Sold separately)

