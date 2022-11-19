Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle goes live today from $299 (Reg. $370 value)

Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle is scheduled to go live today. While it might be the same base model Switch console with Neon Blue/Red Joy-Con and Mario Kart 8 as year’s past, it is still the best advertised Thanksgiving Nintendo console deal we have tracked thus far and a great buy for folks not interested in the more pricey OLED model. The $300 Black Friday system bundle, first detailed in Nintendo’s Black Friday preview, delivers up to $70 in savings alongside the included 3 months of Switch Online access and is scheduled to go on sale today at various retailers. Head below for more details on the Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle.

Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle

The Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle includes a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership, as mentioned above. If year’s past are any indication, the Black Friday Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch bundle will be live at all major retailers including Amazon, Walmart (this listing will actually be $1 less at $299), Best Buy, and GameStop. As per usual, the holiday console bundle will almost certainly be going in and out of stock throughout the day and most likely right through next week for Thanksgiving and Black Friday (follow 9to5Toys on Twitter for in-stock notifications). It’s hard to say how many units will indeed be available in total, but chance’s are you’ll have at least a few opportunities to score one.

Black Friday Switch Mario Kart 8 bundle $300 ($370 value)

We are also expecting to see many of the best Nintendo holiday Switch game deals go live starting today as well as the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit AR set – we will update this post when they go live and you can get more details on the titles on the way in our preview coverage right here as well as our Best of Black Friday Gaming guide.

Needless to say the Nintendo Black Friday sale is kicking off today in a major way, delivering one of the best times of the year to shore up your game library and even land a new console. You’ll want to stay locked to our 2022 deal hub and Twitter feed for up-to-the-minute price drops.

In the mean time, be sure to check out the new retro-style Super Mario Bros. G-Shock watch and the high-end TAG Heuer Mario Kart watches as well as our hands-on review of the Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED and the latest Pokémon releases.

More details on the Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle:

Get a digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership free when you buy this specific Nintendo Switch system bundle for $299.99 MSRP. Offer begins 11/20/2022; available while supplies last. See participating retailers for details. Included Nintendo Switch Online membership will auto-renew after three months.

