Apple’s AirPods 2 an even even better value with H1 chip and ‘Hey Siri’ at $79 (Save $50)

Walmart is now offering the Apple AirPods 2 for $79 shipped. This offer is exclusively available to Walmart+ members for the first 7 hours, with the sale opening up to everyone at 7 P.M. EST. You can sign up for free for 30 days, too. It’s an extra $11 below our original offer and a new all-time low.

Amazon is now offering Apple’s previous-generation AirPods 2 for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129 these days, today’s offer arrives after being out of stock for the past month or so. You’re now looking at $39 in savings as well as the second-best price to date and lowest since the beginning of October. Even now that Apple’s new AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2 have arrived, going with the now previous-generation pair brings quite a bit to the table. Especially when you consider it’s more affordable price tag! You’re notably looking at much of the same true wireless design with 24 hours of playback thanks to the Lightning-enabled charging case. Everything is still powered by the Apple H1 chip for fast pairing, which also enabled other features like Hey Siri and more.

If today’s discounted entry-level AirPods experience isn’t quite going to cut it, we’re also still tracking one of the very first discounts on Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2. Following a rare chance to save that has now gotten even better, the just-released, flagship listening experience is now at the second-best price yet of $230 ahead of the holiday season.

Then be sure to check out all of the other best deals this week up for grabs in our Apple guide. So far to start the week we’re seeing quite the exciting collection of offers on Apple’s latest like the Apple Watch Series 8 at all-time lows to go alongside some clearance offers on 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at $399 off.

More on Apple AirPods:

Access incomparable convenience with 2nd generation Apple AirPods, high-performance wireless Bluetooth earphones that use optical sensors and a motion accelerometer to detect when they’re in your ears. A fresh Apple H1 chip provides a host of user benefits including increased wireless connection stability, faster device switching times, quicker call connection times, and voice-enabled Siri access. Plus, when playing games on your device, the AirPods deliver up to 30% less latency than the previous generation.

