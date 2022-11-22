Anker’s Quest 2 Charging Dock getting in on the holiday savings down at $79 (Save $20)

The official Anker Amazon storefront is currently offering its Quest 2 Charging Dock for $78.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $99, this solid $20 price drop brings the dock within $10 of the all-time low price we’ve tracked. This setup comes with two rechargeable AA batteries with special battery covers, a magnetic USB-C headset connector, and a USB-C cable with a power brick. The battery covers allow the dock to charge the controllers through external contacts with the magnetic USB-C connector for the headset connecting to the dock to recharge the unit in as little as 2.5 hours. Overcharge protection stops charging your gear once it reaches 100% and will maintain the battery level afterward. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and hands-on review to learn more and keep reading below.

One upgrade I recommend for the Quest 2 VR headset is the Elite Strap which can be had for just $59 and will dramatically change your experience. The included cloth strap can work in a pinch, but the overall balance you get is lackluster and I find it becomes uncomfortable fairly quickly. When you get the Elite Strap, it will tighten around your head with the rear support cradling your head to more evenly spread the weight. It’s also more formed so it’s easier to get on and off quickly as all you do is adjust the tension on the rear support and the overhead strap, and you’re in.

Black Friday savings are now rolling around on the Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2) VR headset with the 128GB model bundled with two games going for $350. You could step up to the 256GB model with the same game bundle down at $450. In either case, this is $50 off the price tag of the headset itself, delivering a rare chance to save in the first place. But then there’s also the added value of the included Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber games which sell for $40 and $30 each, respectively.

Anker Quest 2 Charging Dock features:

Effortless Charging: Simply place your Oculus Quest 2 headset and Touch controllers onto the dock to charge.

Officially Certified: Oculus Ready certified to work flawlessly with Oculus Quest 2.

Switch Less, Play More: Don’t waste time swapping out batteries. Use the included rechargeable batteries and custom covers to keep your controllers charged up.

High-Speed Charging: Fully charge your headset and controllers in just 2.5 hours.

