There’s no doubt that the Oculus Quest 2 has been turning a lot of heads. The performance for the price point is taking VR to the next level and making it easier than ever to get started in VR with a high-quality headset. And we’re now starting to see some cool accessories becoming available as well, like the Anker Charging Dock for Oculus Quest 2. With specific battery covers for the controllers and a magnetic connection for the headset, the Anker Quest 2 dock is perfect for displaying and keeping the Quest 2 batteries topped off. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

Anker Quest 2 Dock: Out of the box

Anker has really nailed the packaging on the Quest 2 dock. Right when opening the box, you’re met with the dock, which has a bit of weight to it and feels well built. Below, the package also includes two replacement battery covers for the controllers, two specific rechargeable batteries, a USB-C power adapter, USB-C to USB-C cable, a USB-C magnetic connector for the headset, and a user manual.

On the design side, the Quest 2 Dock fits perfectly with the aesthetic of the headset and controllers. Most of the body is a bright white, which actually highlights the fact that the Quest 2 is a little bit off-white. But with color-matched trim where the headset and controllers rest, they look great together.











Installation

While it’s all pretty straightforward, there are a few steps to getting the batteries installed and charging. For the controllers, the new battery covers feature three connectors that will seat in the charging dock. The battery must be rotated so that the metal pads connect to the metal contacts on the battery cover to properly function.

Once installed, the controller battery covers fit well and match the color perfectly – making the replacement covers look and feel like they came with the Quest 2 out of the box.

For the headset, Anker has included a USB-C magnetic connector. Just place this in the USB-C port on the headset, and when you place it in the dock, the connector will automatically attach and start charging the headset. Likewise, when you’re ready to play, just pull it off the dock, and it will safely and reliably disconnect.

Anker Quest 2 Dock: Video

Because it takes up the USB-C port, this makes it so the charging dock cannot be used with the Elite Strap with Battery as this also requires the USB-C port for the battery.

With everything installed, using the Anker Quest 2 Dock is effortless. While a AA battery in the controllers lasts for a long time already, the headset will last for about two hours on a single charge. Thanks to that short runtime, you always want to make sure to top it off after a VR session, and the dock makes that very convenient.

9to5Toys’ Take

Is it necessary? No. But do I love it? Heck yeah. Because the Quest 2 often sits on the shelves behind my videos, this gives it a much nicer appearance and also ensures that it is always topped off and ready when I want to play. For $87, it is an expensive accessory considering that the headset itself can be snagged for $300, but it can be a great add-on or gift for someone whole diving deep into the VR rabbit hole.

