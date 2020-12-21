Anker, a fan-favorite company here at 9to5, today announced the first third-party charging dock for the Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset. Coming in at $87, Anker’s Oculus Quest 2 charging dock makes it super simple to ensure you’re always ready for a long VR session. What all does it come with and how does it work? Well, keep reading to find out.

Anker’s Oculus Quest 2 charging dock includes rechargeable batteries for your controllers

The controllers that come with the Oculus Quest 2 require AA batteries, which have to be changed out every now and then. Well, Anker wanted to negate this with its brand-new charging dock, and decided to include two rechargeable AA batteries just for this purpose.

Anker didn’t stop there. For added convienience, you’ll never even have to take the batteries out of the controller. That’s right, you just have to place the controllers into their dedicated dock and built-in pins will automatically start recharging them. This ensures you never pick up a dead battery, and Anker has tested them to withstand up to 500 recharges, which is more than enough to get you through a few years worth of gaming before it’s time to replace them.

Stay organized and always ready to game

The Quest 2 itself also needs to be recharged, which also makes for a cluttered area by the time you plug everything in. The Anker docking station includes quite a few nice features, with a USB-C wall charger and USB-C cable included in the box. Once the dock itself is powered, you’ll find a magnetic USB-C headset connector to ensure your VR gear is powered with ease. Just 2.5-hours of being plugged in is all it’ll take to go from dead to fully charged, thanks to the powerful adapter included here. The way Anker built the dock requires you to just set down the Quest 2 in order for it to start charging, so you don’t even have to worry about plugging cables in.

This allows for minimal downtime if you’re stuck inside this holiday season, using virtual reality as an escape…or just to flying from planet to planet in No Man’s Sky.

Pricing and availability

Anker’s Oculus Quest 2 charging dock will retail for $86.99 and is scheduled to be available starting in late January 2021. Right now, Amazon quotes orders as beginning to ship starting January 22, with deliveries arriving as soon as January 28. While this is a way off, we’d recommend ordering as soon as you can, as we expect shipping times to begin slipping further and further into 2020 until the official launch arrives.

