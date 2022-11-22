Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Crying Suns, Little Misfortune, FineReader Pro, more

Crying Suns

Thanksgiving week is underway and we are starting to plethora of top-tier Mac and iOS app deals going live. Those offers are joined by a steady stream of some of the best price drops we have tracked on Apple hardware as well, not unlike the all-time low now live on the M1 MacBook Air at $799, this rare deal on the Apple MagSafe 3 Mac charger, and the new AirPods Pro 2 at $200 – there are plenty more right here. As for today’s apps, highlights include titles like Crying Suns, Kick Ass Commandos, Little Misfortune, One Deck Dungeon, FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner, ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: ToothFairy: $5 (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Leo’s Fortune: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Grimvalor: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: RAW Power: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sunrizer synth: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: TONALY: Write & Practice Songs: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: DM1 – The Drum Machine: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: My Jump 2: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Talk Dim Sum: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $3 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Tacoma: $6 (Reg. $20)

More on Crying Suns:

When FTL meets Foundation and Dune: Crying Suns is a tactical rogue-lite that puts you in the role of a space fleet commander as you explore a mysteriously fallen empire. In this story rich experience inspired by Dune and Foundation, each successful run will uncover the truth about the Empire… and yourself as well. A dark and disturbing atmosphere inspired by our favorite S-F universes (Foundation, Dune, Battlestar Galactica)

