Android app deals of the day: Castles of Mad King Ludwig, Kaossilator, Human Anatomy, more

Castles of Mad King Ludwig

It is now time for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. We are also tracking loads of notable Black Friday price drops on Google and Samsung gear including the Galaxy S22 5G as well as the Google Pixel 7/Pro alongside the now live ASUS Chromebook offers and the OnePlus 10 Pro. But for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight discounts include titles like Castles of Mad King Ludwig, KORG Kaossilator for Android, The Last Dream, Construction Simulator 3, Human Anatomy Atlas 2023, and more. Head below for today’s Android game and app deals. 

More on Castles of Mad King Ludwig:

Ted Alspach’s castle-building board game comes alive on Android! The winner of the prestigious 2015 Mensa Mind Games award tasks players with building extravagant castles for King Ludwig of Bavaria. Castles are constructed one room at a time, with a different player each round setting the prices for the others, resulting in a competitive, engaging game where building is as much fun as winning!

