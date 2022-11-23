Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: KORG, LumaFusion, Home Design 3D, and more

Now just hours away from the official Thanksgiving Day price drops, we are already tracking incredible deals on Apple gear including the new AirPods Pro 2, the official Apple Watch Sport Bands, the latest iPad Air 5, and much more right here. As for today’s apps, just about all of the KORG music production software for iPhone and iPad is now seeing deep price drops alongside Thumper: Pocket Edition, HomeCam for HomeKit, Home Design 3D GOLD, LumaFusion, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today's best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: SnoreGym : Reduce Your Snoring: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: KORG Module Pro: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG Gadget 2: $20 (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: KORG ELECTRIBE Wave: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iM1: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iMS-20: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: ARP ODYSSEi: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: KORG iKaossilator: $10 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: KORG iWAVESTATION: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Descenders: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Human Anatomy Atlas 2023: $1 (Reg. $25)

iOS Universal: HomeCam for HomeKit: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: LumaFusion: $20 (Reg. $30)

Mac: Home Design 3D GOLD: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Disk Diet: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Remote NumPad Keyboard: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Crying Suns: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Kick Ass Commandos: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Little Misfortune: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sentinels of the Multiverse: $1 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Mystic Vale: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: FineReader Pro: PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: 8mm Vintage Camera: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance AR: $1 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $3 (Reg. $15)

Mac: ToothFairy: $5 (Reg. $6)

More on KORG Module:

Ideal for performance and music production, KORG Module is a high-quality sound module app for iOS that contains a professional sound library. With just your iPad/iPhone and a MIDI keyboard such as the new microKEY, you can play studio-quality keyboard and grand piano sounds anywhere. You can also use the sounds of KORG Module for the KORG Gadget music production app. Maintaining its position at the forefront of mobile music apps, KORG now offers you a new style of performance and production with KORG Module for iOS.

