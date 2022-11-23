Early Black Friday game deals: Bayonetta 3 all-time low $45, Horizon Forbidden West $35, Astral Chain, Metroid Dread, more

The Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals are now in full swing, many of which are already sitting at the lowest advertised prices. As the holiday console game deals roll on, we are now tracking a new all-time low on the brand new Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch. Amazon now has the action title listed at $44.99 shipped, down from the regular $60 and even beating out the pre-order discount we spotted. This is the best deal we have tracked thus far on the long-awaited addition to the series and a perfect time to land a copy. The “witch is back and more powerful than ever” in a brand new story with a range of updated abilities, and more. Joining the signature gunplay and time-slowing abilities, the Umbra Witch can take control of giant beasts to take down the “invading manmade bioweapons called Homunculi.” The Black Friday Nintendo Switch console bundle is now live and you’ll find the rest of the early Black Friday Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Early Black Friday game deals:
- Nintendo Black Friday eShop sale now live at up to 50% off
- Nintendo Black Friday Switch console bundle now live from $299
- Nintendo Black Friday Mario Kart Live Home Circuit deal live at $60
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- PlayStation Black Friday deals now live up to 75% off
Nintendo Switch:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection $20 (Reg. $40)
- Astral Chain $42 (Reg. $60)
- Sonic Origins $20 (Reg. $40)
- Metroid Dread $48 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $42 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $42 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $42 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $42 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 $27 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three House $35 (Reg. $60)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $60 ($70 value)
- Plus $10 Amazon gift card
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $39 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $29 (Reg. $50)
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain $20 (Reg. $30)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge $30 (Reg. $35)
- Pokemon Sword $39 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokemon Snap $39 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $47 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby: Star Allies $45 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Horizon Forbidden West PS5 $35 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 23 $28 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $20 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $35 (Reg. $60)
- Stray $29 (Reg. $40)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem $39 (Reg. $60)
- Elden Ring $39 (Reg. $60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy $15 (Reg. $23+)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Sony MLB The Show 22 $20 (Reg. $50)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- God of War 2018 $9 (Reg. $20)
- Xbox Black Friday game sale now live at up to 67% off
- Far Cry 6 $10 (Reg. up to $50)
- WWE 2K22 from $20 (Reg. $30+)
- PGA Tour 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Battlefield 2042 from $10 (Reg. $17+)
- Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition from $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Gotham Knights $52 (Reg. $70)
- Monster Hunter Stories 2 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- Shin Megami Tensei III remaster $20 (Reg. $40)
- Monark: Deluxe Edition PS4 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection from $20 (Reg. $40)
- Also matched at Amazon on Xbox (new all-time low)
- Or PS5 Limited Edition version for $120 (Reg. $150)
- GameStop early Black Friday game sale up to 50% off
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $80
- Sonic Colors Ultimate $15 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 4 remake pre-orders now live at $60
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
