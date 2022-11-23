New low lands on Sennheiser’s just-released Momentum 4 ANC Headphones at $52 off

Joining all of the other early Black Friday headphone discounts that have gone live this Thanksgiving Week, Amazon is now offering the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones starting at $297.71 shipped in two styles. Down from the usual $350 price tag for one of the very first times, this is delivering a new all-time low at $52 off. We haven’t really tracked any discounts since being revealed earlier in the summer, and today’s markdown finally offers a chance to score its latest for less.

Refreshing the design of its flagship over-ear headphones from previous iterations, the new Momentum 4 make for a step forward from Sennheiser with improved sound quality and active noise cancellation. All of that comes packed into a premium build that’s a bit less stylized than we’ve seen before, but with the signature fabric accenting that has been a staple of its latest releases. You’re also looking at notable 60-hour battery life to go alongside the pair of internal 42mm drivers that are backed by both Bluetooth and wired USB-C audio. Our launch coverage breaks down the rest of the experience, too.

If you’re looking to bring home the Sennheiser sound without the bulkier form-factor, we also just took a hands-on look at its recent Sennheiser Momentum 3 earbuds. Delivering everything you’d expect a pair of the brand’s true wireless earbuds to, these new releases put audio fidelity and premium aesthetics at the forefront of the experience, which you can read all about in our recent hands-on review.

Just about every big player in the personal audio space is also getting in on the early Black Friday savings, which we break down in our headphones guide. Sitting atop all of the other offerings though, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 are down to new all-time lows at $200, delivering the best ANC and Spatial Audio on the market with new personalization options, MagSafe charging, and all of the brand’s other flagship tech.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 features:

Sennheiser’s MOMENTUM range sets the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new MOMENTUM 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering superior sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Listen your way thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ, and a new Sound Personalization feature. Calls also sound more natural thanks to an advanced digital beamforming microphone system with automatic wind noise suppression.

