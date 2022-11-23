Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale syncs with Apple Health at $70 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale for $69.97 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 30% discount marks the lowest price we’ve seen since July and is the third-best price of 2022 we’ve tracked so far. While also tracking your weight, the Withings scale also monitors your body composition which includes variables such as body fat, water percentage, muscle mass, and more. All the data reading will be synced over Wi-Fi to the Withings Health Mate app, which then can be synced with Apple Health, Fitbit, and Google Fit. Four AAA batteries will power this smart scale for up to 18 months and you will also have Bluetooth support if you don’t want to connect it to Wi-Fi. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a regular, non-smart weight scale, look no further than the Etekcity Digital Body Weight Scale for $20. Here you get a simple scale powered by two AAA batteries with step-on technology for instant readings. The backlit LCD means you’ll be able to read your weight in any lighting condition with this display indicating errors and a low battery as well. Switching between pounds and kilograms is as simple as pressing the units button on the backside of the scale. The durable tempered glass top side can handle up to 400 pounds with anti-skid padding on the feet to prevent the scale from sliding on your tile bathroom floors.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker to use during exercises or to record your daily runs, we’re currently tracking the first price drop on the new Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch down to $150. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score.

Withings Body+ Smart Wi-Fi Bathroom Scale features:

Body+ is a Wi-Fi smart scale that features highly accurate weight (+-0.1kg), full body composition, and seamless tracking in the free Health Mate app (iOS8+ and Android 5+) to help you reach your goals. Syncs with Apple Watch plus more than 100 top health and fitness apps including Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit.

