Fitbit's just-released Versa 4 Smartwatch sees first discount to $150 (Save $80)

Reg. $230 $150

Amazon is now offering the very first chance to save on the new Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch. Dropping down to $149.95 shipped, you’d more regularly pay $230 with today’s offer delivering a new all-time low at $80 off. Delivering one of Fitbit’s latest wearables, the new Versa 4 arrives with its most recent regimen of fitness tracking features centered around all of the usual workout tracking tech as well as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 details, and a daily readiness score. Throw in a refreshed form-factor, as well as 6-day battery life, Google Wallet, and a 50-meter water-resistant level, and you’re looking at all the tech needed to monitor your fitness journey into the new year and beyond. You can get a better idea of what to expect from the new Google features as well in our launch coverage.

On the more traditional side of fitness trackers, this week is also still tracking a discount on the Fitbit Luxe. Currently available at Amazon, this one is down to $79.99 and marking the best prices of the year at $7 under our previous mention. You’d also typically pay $130, delivering $27 in overall savings. Fitbit Luxe arrives as one of the brand’s latest fitness trackers, sporting a more premium design centered around an AMOLED display. Its 5-day battery life pairs with the ability to track a variety of stats ranging from exercise and heart rate to SpO2 and more. Get a closer look in our launch coverage for some additional details on what to expect.

Also still on sale, the latest flagship to join Fitbit’s stable is also marked down right now for the very first time. Dropping down to $200 in multiple styles, this discount takes $100 off the going rate of the new Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch in order to deliver the brand’s most capable wearable yet centered around a slimmed down design with an even more comprehensive roster of fitness tracking specs.

Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch features:

Get better results from your workout routine with Versa 4 + Premium. Know when you’re up for a challenge or need a recovery day with your personalized Daily Readiness Score. Track more exercises than ever right from your wrist with 40+ exercise modes and never miss a beat with calls, texts and notifications right on your wrist.

