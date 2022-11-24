BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX Chainsaw with 2Ah battery hits 2022 low at $97, more from $45

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is offering a number of BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX outdoor power tools on sale from $45 shipped. Our top pick is the Cordless 20V MAX Chainsaw Kit for $96.99. Down from $120, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked so far at Amazon this year, saving you a total of 19%. Delivering a 10-inch bar chain to your cordless tool repertoire, you’ll find that this chainsaw is perfect for taking down smaller trees, chopping up limbs, or prepping firewood as we head into winter. It has a low-kickback design and tool-free chain tensioning system so you can easily make smooth, fast cuts without having to pull out extra tools. Of course you won’t have to use any gas or motor oil with this chainsaw since it’s battery-powered, making it a quieter and more eco-friendly experience all around. Dive into Amazon’s landing page to learn more ways you can save on BLACK+DECKER gear and then keep reading for more information.

Of course, you could instead opt for the Greenworks 10.5A 14-inch Corded Electric Chainsaw to save a bit of cash. It’s available for $60, which saves a few bucks over today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not battery powered, but all you’ll need is an extension cord to start using this chainsaw. It even features a larger 18-inch bar and chain, letting you tackle any task that you come across.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Chainsaw features:

Look to this 10 in. Cordless Chainsaw Kit to help you cut through thick tree branches, logs, and more. Its low-kickback design and tool-free chain tensioning system mean you’ll be making smooth, fast cuts without needing extra tools for chain adjustments. This battery-operated chainsaw is also equipped with a built-in oiling system to keep the bar and chain lubricated and a wraparound bale handle to keep you comfortable.

