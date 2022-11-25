Anker holiday discounts arrive on PowerCore 24K, GaN USB-C chargers, more from $16

Today only, as part of its Black Friday Deals, Amazon is now discounting a selection of Anker’s latest charging tech with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. A favorite from the sale, the new Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank is down to a new all-time low at $99.99. Typically fetching $150, this is still one of the very first price cuts, and arrives as a chance to save 33%. This matches our previous mention for the all-time low, as well, and is the best we’ve seen in over a month. Having just hit the scene earlier in the fall, Anker’s new portable battery is its most capable yet with a 140W USB-C PD output. That lets it effortlessly refuel an M1 Pro MacBook, as well as iPhones, iPads, and more without breaking a sweat. There’s also a built-in display for monitoring charging stats in real time. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review for some additional info and then shop other Anker chargers below.

Anker Black Friday discounts:

As for all of the other best Thanksgiving Week deals, be sure to dive into our Black Friday hub. The offers have been going live for the past several days, but now the savings event has now officially gone live and we’ve rounded up the best of the best from every category – be it the latest from Apple and Google to home goods and fashion.

Anker PowerCore 24K Power Bank features:

Equipped with the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and bi-directional technology to quickly recharge the portable charger or get a 140W ultra-powerful charge. Featuring a 24,000mAh battery capacity and 2× longer-lasting battery life, juice up an iPhone 13 almost 5 times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9″ 1.3 times. Easy-to-read digital display shows the output and input power and estimated time for the portable charger to fully recharge.

